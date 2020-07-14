Rangers with 10 days to prepare for Opening Day

There are high expectations this season for the Texas Rangers and it all starts in 10 days with Lance Lynn taking the mound for the Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Lynn had a breakout season in 2019 going 16-11 with 246 strikeouts and a 3.67 ERA.

While Lynn has been named the Opening Day starter by Chris Woodward, their opponents have yet to make an official announcement.

The Colorado Rockies probable starter at the moment is German Marquez.

Marquez went 12-5 but with a 4.76 era and 175 strikeouts and threw for 34 1/3 less innings than Lynn in 2019.

Marquez has great potential and is only 25 years old on a Rockies team with a top-heavy lineup led by Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, and Charlie Blackmon.