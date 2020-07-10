Texas Rangers announce details of DoppelRangers program

Arlington, Texas – With the anticipation of playing games at an empty Globe Life Field for at least the start of the 2020 season, the Texas Rangers today announced an opportunity for fans to be represented at the games—in a 2D version.

With a DoppelRanger, fans will be able to have their likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for at least Rangers July games at Globe Life Field. If fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the DoppelRangers would be moved to other areas in Globe Life Field.

The 2D cardboard images will be created from photographs submitted by fans and may be ordered on-line beginning today, Friday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 15. Individual DoppelRangers can be purchased for $50.00 each with all proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

DoppelRangers information and order forms are available on texasrangers.com/DoppelRangers. The complete ordering procedure and list of regulations can be found on the landing page.

For more information, please contact the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation at 817.533.1513.