Texas Rangers schedule outlook for 2020

The Texas Rangers are coming off a 2019 season that resulted in a 78-84 record and a third place finish in the AL West.

For the 2020 season, the Rangers return the majority of their starters from last season while also bringing in the veteran bat of Todd Frazier and the arms of Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson, and Jordan Lyles to create depth in the rotation.

Their schedule won’t be easy with the reigning American League Champion Houston Astros. Even without Gerrit Cole, the Astros will be the favorite in the division after a 107-55 season in 2019. The one-two punch of Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke is as good as it gets in the league.

The Oakland Athletics are coming off a playoff appearance and are returning virtually their entire roster. They will have a full season of Sean Manaea which could be an added plus to the team that went 97-65 in 2019.

The Los Angeles Angels struggled with a 72-90 record in 2019. However, LA has added World Series Champion Anthony Rendon to a lineup that already features Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

The Seattle Mariners have some room for improvement as they’ll be a relatively young team once again. After going 68-94 in 2019, they appear to finish in last once again in the AL West.

In the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers have grown stronger than they already were with the addition of star outfielder Mookie Betts in the offseason. Even after losing Hyun-Jin Ryu, the rotation of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urias, and Alex Wood is arguably the deepest in baseball.

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquistions of Starling Marte and Madison Bumgarner make them a sneaky team in a 60-game format. The Diamondbacks have as many as seven potential starters which gives them incredible depth for a playoff run,

The San Francisco Giants finished in third place with a 77-85 record behind the Dodgers (106-56) and the Diamondbacks (85-77). However, after losing Bumgarner this is a team that is clearly in a rebuilding stage.

The Colorado Rockies are a team full of aging veterans outside of Nolan Arenado. Their lack of pitching will most likely be their downfall once again after a 71-91 season.

The San Diego Padres should finish much higher than last place in 2020. Despite a 70-92 season in 2019, the Padres youth showed progress and could take a huge step forward behind Chris Paddack and Fernando Tatis Jr.