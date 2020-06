The Dixie Little League is back and teams have been on the field for about two weeks now. The teams are playing machine pitch baseball and taking the other safety precautions to stay safe from Covid-19, but the coaches are happy to be back regardless.

League President Bryson Galloway said, "We started with a quick league and a week of practice. This is our second week of games and it's been great. The kids, obviously they were missing it, they're ready to go. We didn't really care about knocking the rest out, we just wanted to get out and play baseball."