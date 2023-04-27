ABOUT US

Blake Bolton, Owner & Operator of Big Country Foundation Repair, has over 15 years of hands-on experience in inspecting, bidding and repairing foundations. Over the years, he realized that across the industry, there is a common theme: a serious lack of customer service, companies lacking the ethics to stand behind their warrantied work and overcharging customers for work that didn’t need to be done.

Blake believes that Big Country residents deserved to have an honest and ethical option if they ever needed a foundation contractor, so he set out on his own and began Big Country Foundation Repair.

Blake always treats people how he wants to be treated – dependable, fair, honest and on time. His committed contractors are the best in the business and have been for over 25 years.

About Us: “I AM Second” is a guiding principle for Blake and is faithfully followed by his crews. His work ethic, people before profits mentality and passion helping others has quickly taken Big Country Foundation Repair from a Sept 2021 startup to a leader in the foundation repair industry.

WE ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BEST INTEREST IN MIND

Our ultimate goal is to make you happy.

From your first call to schedule an appointment to our free foundation repair evaluation to performing the work to the follow-up inspection, we will do our best to put you at ease and answer all your questions. We will always treat you with the utmost respect, patience, and a smile, while having your best interest in mind. We Are Foundation Contractor for You!

Compassion

As a trusted foundation contractor, we understand that by trusting us with the foundation repairs of your property, you’re dealing with a large investment. We treat you with the utmost respect, answer your questions, and address your concerns with compassion and care.

Honesty

We always deal with your best interest in mind. Unlike many other foundation contractors, we never charge you for work that doesn’t need to be done and tell you if(and how) your foundation repair problem can be fixed without our intervention.

Accuracy

To develop the most successful long-term foundation repair methods, we consider much data, different soil formations, foundation type, structure type and more. You don’t just get a foundation contractor; you also get a geotechnical engineer to ensure that our repair plans will preserve the integrity of your home or building.

Why choose Big Country foundation repair?

Because honesty, timeliness, and efficient, hard work are guaranteed.

Big Country Foundation Repair specializes in the repair of slab and pier and beam foundations for residential and commercial properties in the Big Country the surrounding area. We provide free, comprehensive initial evaluations, including elevation surveys, and only recommend repairs when we believe that they are actually needed. We’re fully insured, and our piers come backed by a true lifetime transferable warranty. We provide the highest level of service in the industry, and we use some of the most advanced foundation repair techniques available.

Dealing with foundation repairs can be scary. How bad are my foundation cracks? How much does foundation repair cost? What if the contractor overcharges you or worse, does a poor job and damages your foundation even more? Hiring Big Country Foundation Repair is hiring a foundation expert who will become a trusted contractor & friend. We have your best interest in mind and care about your property as much as you do. With BCFR, you’ll have a peace of mind, and a solid foundation for years to come. Give us a call today!

Prompt and Reliable

When you call Big Country Foundation Repair you don’t just get to speak to a person, you speak to the owner and operator, Blake. He answers and returns every call himself to ensure every customer gets the best service every time. He will personally evaluate your foundation inspection – looking for foundation cracks and failures, water drainage issues, plumbing issues, swaying and sagging and more. He will then discuss foundation repair cost and provide you with a quote on the spot. Our crews are hands down the best in the business!

Insured & Warrantied

We are confident that our work will last. That’s why we offer a transferable lifetime warranty on the most common solutions used during foundation repairs. Planning to sell your house? If the new owner contacts us within 30 days closing, we will transfer the warranty to them free of charge. Don’t worry about foundation cracks or foundation repair cost – we will get you repaired without breaking the bank! And, as a business, we are fully licensed, bonded and insured to protect all of our best interest.

Geotechnical Review

Depending on the type of soil that’s underneath your home or business, different types of foundation repairs may be needed. If the soil under your property has shifted, you may need to either repair or reinforce your foundation to reflect these changed geological conditions. Licensed professional geoscientist are professionals who investigate the geological factors affecting the integrity of an existing or proposed building. In addition to assessing the condition of your soil, these professionals can also make sure that your foundation is up to snuff and provide detailed foundation engineering reports.

Crews you can trust.

We don’t hire different subcontractors every time but have our own crews-people we personally train and trust. Hard-working staff who are punctual, thorough, and respectful of your property. We leave the property in better shape than we found it and the clean up is impeccable.

Transparent Process

You need to understand what’s happening to your property, and we don’t expect you to blindly trust us. We’ll explain the problems and possible solutions to you in plain language, walk you through the process and answer all your questions before, during and after the project.

Most Trusted & Loved by Customers

When it comes to foundation contractors and ensuring homes are protected, no one does it quite like the service professionals at Big Country Foundation Repair. Since opening our doors, we have remained committed to delivering the most reliable and affordable services in town. Each member of our team has undergone extensive training and is fully qualified to handle your foundation repair needs. We are built on The Rock – a solid foundation and you deserve the same. If your house is shifting, let us do the lifting!

Locally Owned & Operated

Blake founded this company for you, because he saw the need for honest, hard work that lasts for generations. Blake has a passion for serving his community and providing unparalleled customer service. As a local, family-owned company, you can trust that Big Country Foundation Repair understands the importance of a safe and comfortable home. That’s why we work tirelessly, using our knowledge, experience, and resources to restore your home’s foundation with the added stability that only a great foundation contractor can ensure.

Services

We offer more than one type of repair option; we don’t try to make your problem fit our solution. We tailor your foundation repair to your home, area and budget. All of our solutions involve installing piers beneath the slab to absorb the load of the building and transfer it below the structure to a point that provides strong support and is no longer influenced by the hydration level of the soil above. Sandy, clay, rocky soils all have different needs & we have the solutions.

Slab Foundations

Steel Piers

Steel piers are recommended when the bedrock or load bearing strata beneath your home is within reach. Our steel piers are installed directly beneath the beam of your home or building for optimum structural support. The Big Country Foundation Repair steel pier system is one of the strongest on the market and can be used on commercial, multi-family and residential buildings.

Concrete Piers

The Big Country Foundation Repair Pressed Pier System consists of pressed concrete piers in a unique configuration designed to provide more stability and longer lasting support. We’ve taken our vast experience in delivering quality slab foundation repair to provide our clients with a better concrete pier system, delivering up to 40% more support than traditional pressed concrete foundation repair methods.

Pier & Beam Foundations

Over time, pier and beam foundations may deteriorate/decay and need repair/replacement. Wooden beams are susceptible to deterioration from moisture or insect damage, and the continual expansion and contraction that soil experiences during periods of rain and drought continue to take their toll on the piers supporting the wood foundation. If you notice sloping or ‘bouncy” floors, you may need Big Country Foundation Repair services.

Concrete Piers

The Big Country Foundation Repair Pressed Pier System consists of pressed concrete piers in a unique configuration designed to provide more stability and longer lasting support. We’ve taken our vast experience in delivering quality pier & beam and slab foundation repair to provide our clients with a better concrete pier system, delivering up to 40% more support than traditional pressed concrete foundation repair methods.

Wood Replacement

Over time several aspects of pier & beam foundations may deteriorate/decay to the point where they need to be repaired. Wooden beams are susceptible to deterioration from moisture or insect damage, & the continual expansion & contraction that soil experiences during periods of rain & drought continue to take their toll on the piers supporting the wood foundation. Big Country Foundation Repair services cover any pier & beam or slab foundation repair you may need.

Giving Back to the Community

BCFR loves the Big Country! We give with out hands, hearts and wallets. We are a Kingdom business. We know our success wouldn’t be possible without the goodness of God. He is deserves the glory, we are simply his vessels. We often volunteer our time and resources to many causes, but the 2 that are near and dear to our hearts are Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Men of Nehemiah. Both put God at the center of people’s lives, build character, give direction and dignity, provide a community of like minded peers, teaches life skills & leadership, directs people on a moral, mighty path with confidence and a kingdom purpose.