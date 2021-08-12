Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-19) held a press conference at the Taylor County Courthouse Thursday afternoon to address the ongoing immigration issue in Abilene.

During the conference, which was held in light of a report KTAB and KRBC did on ‘mysterious planes’ transporting immigrants to and from Abilene, Congressman Arrington said federal officials were still not answering his questions.

He says he toured the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Jones County to learn how many immigrants were being released, if they were being vetted for COVID-19 and criminal histories, and where they were going.

However, Congressman Jodey Arrington says these questions were not answered.

In previous reports, KTAB and KRBC found out at least 200 immigrants have been flown into Abilene on Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flights since June.

Mayor Williams says 65 of these immigrants were dropped off at Abilene’s Salvation Army after getting processed by ICE, and the Salvation Army confirms these immigrants were tested for COVID before arriving at their facility.