ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Brittni Hill, a concerned citizen of Abilene, spoke about her stance on the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance and advocates for women’s access to healthcare.

“I’m just a normal person, I’m a mom, I’m married. I’m currently getting my master’s degree in writing. And there’s really nothing that I am trying to do in a political sense, you know, I’m not running for city council. I am just considered a citizen who is concerned about, you know, the way that we are restricting access to health care for women,” Hill shared. “I think that’s why I really got involved in this initially, is because I don’t have a history of activism, I don’t have a history of advocacy. But when this starts to affect the care that somebody is able to receive, especially when we’re already in sort of a health care crisis for pregnant women and for the children that they are caring for, then it becomes an issue that we all need to get involved in.”

Hill introduced a different perspective on the ordinance, stating that being vocal about the topic doesn’t necessarily mean supporting pro-choice views.

“That’s one of the big problems is that people think that if you are conservative and Christian, that you can’t be outspoken on this. And it kind of lends to the idea that if you do speak out on this, then you mean to say that you are pro-choice, which is not the case,” Hill shared.

Hill stated that she did not have a single ‘biggest concern’ about the ordinance but rather several concerns of equal weight.

“There’s no provisions for rape and abuse. As someone who has been affected by these things, I know that it can be very, very difficult to even contend with that sort of trauma to begin with. And when you come in and take away a woman’s right to be able to deal with that on her own terms, you further compound that trauma,” Hill shared. “I’ve also been concerned about the difference between women dying in childbirth in rural areas and in urban areas. There’s almost a 10-point difference. So you’ll have like 18 to 20, sometimes 24 women dying in urban areas. And in rural areas, you’ll have women in their 30s dying out of the thousands. And for every one death, there are 100 injuries during childbirth. And this is making doctors leave the state of Texas. These ordinances are making doctors leave; they’re not providing care because their hands are literally tied. They’re faced with $100,000 fines, they’re faced with, you know, time in prison. So, we’re also seeing a drop in the number of students enrolling for residencies in Texas. And that is also another concern because if they’re not doing residencies here, they’re not staying here.”

The Abilene City Council voted to modify language in the ordinance back in December to allow the possession and use of abortion and abortion-inducing drugs in the city under specific circumstances not associated with abortion.

“I honestly understand that their hands are tied. And I know that there’s only so much that they could have done as far as amending it. That’s why my goal is to actually get it repealed, and I know that’s going to ruffle some feathers. But there are better ways to advocate for women and for children and to support women to have healthy pregnancies and continue those pregnancies. Then, come in with this sort of legislation that prevents access to care. You have to give women options. And that’s why we see in other countries where there are really low rates of abortion; they have very comprehensive social programs that deter a woman’s need for one. And that’s what we need to be focusing on. If you want to lower those rights, deter the need for an abortion. Okay, and don’t restrict the access because then that impacts the medical care,” Hill explained.

Hill has established a local group in opposition to Abilene’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance. She said their goal is to educate and empower others to speak out.

“My primary goals are education and to empower people to speak out. One of the things that I’ve noticed, just being affected by this and kind of getting involved is that the number one thing that I’m hearing is, I didn’t know that’s what I voted for. People had no idea that it was going to restrict care, medical care, they had no idea that there were no provisions for rape. Some people didn’t even know that it passed at all. And that’s a problem. You know, if people don’t know what they’re voting for, if they’re just told, Do you want to save babies? Yes, we absolutely want to save babies, but there are better solutions to doing that. That will bring the rate down and keep it low, in a stable way, rather than coming in and forcing it, and trying to force it anyways, through restrictive legislation, because that’s not going to work,” Hill said.

According to Hill, they do not take a stance on which reasons should be allowed for an abortion since that information should be private between a doctor and a patient.

“We have no particular stance on that. That goes back to being a medical decision between a woman and her doctor. And a woman’s reasons for needing one are private. So, whatever my opinion is on why someone is getting a procedure like that, I don’t have a right to interfere and question her as to what her motives are. If it’s private, between her and her doctor,” Hill said. “Personally, I’m pro-life; I would never be able to get an abortion because it personally is not something that I would be okay with. That’s my choice, by the way, when it comes to other people, and they’re free to make the choices that are the best for them. I understand that my decision to be this way has been determined by my life; it’s been determined by the fact that I wasn’t able to have children until I was in my mid-30s. And it’s been defined by, you know, a history of polycystic ovarian syndrome. Everybody’s got their own stories for why they’ve come to these conclusions.”

There has been talk about putting the ordinance back on the ballot, which Hill said is possible with a petition.

“So, we would need to gather signatures in order to do that. I’m here speaking primarily for myself. I’m not speaking for generally other members of the group specifically, but the group is for spreading that awareness so people can understand what it is, has been done. And be more aware of when we do put it back on the ballot, what their options are, and what they’re voting for because if we have restrictive laws concerning a woman’s health care and her access to it, on one hand, and then we have comprehensive programs that will empower women to not need to pursue those options, then the one that is going to be the best fit is the one that is the most compassionate,” Hill said.

Hill believes there is enough support in Abilene to overturn the ordinance and place it on the ballot again.

“Everybody has a mother; everybody has a sister and/or a niece or a daughter or somebody in their life who is female that is going to be affected by this. When you look at things like the different medical conditions that can be that can occur in a pregnancy that can cause the loss of fertility or the loss of a major bodily function and or increase the chances of death under these ordinances and some of the newer rulings from the Texas Supreme Court, and from the efforts of our attorney general, they wouldn’t be able to receive care in these circumstances. So you’re looking at people that have been saved previously, that would not be saved under these new ordinances,” Hill said.

Abilene is a conservative community with faith-based beliefs, and many believe that life begins at conception and that religious convictions should be taken into account. According to Hill, it is possible to be religious and still “support women’s rights.”

“You can absolutely be Christian and be pro-women’s rights in the sense that women deserve to have access to medical care. They deserve to have autonomy as far as you know if they’ve been raped; that is a very private, private thing. And you do not have a right necessarily to quiz a woman about whether or not she has been raped,” Hill said. “What I’m seeing is that it’s, it’s created such a divide in where people are thinking that if they do speak out, then they are going to be vilified, or they’re going to be, you know, kind of cast out of their social group or whatever the situation is. But these are also people who are pro-women’s rights. And I think that if you have people that start to speak out and start to say, ‘bad laws, bad law,’ and this is not something that makes me less of a Christian to say, then it really brings into focus what the needs of the community are and how we are responding to them.”