BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with Place 3 Abilene City Councilmember Blaise Regan about his goals and plans for the city.

Regan was recently selected to serve on the city council, and he shared his short-term and long-term goals.

“Long term, we just approved the master plan for the parks for the next 10 years and so, that’s something that’s gonna have far-reaching effects and gives us at least a guiding plan of what we should be doing, and then we’re going to fill in those steps as we go,” Regan shared.

The councilmember continued to speak to the value of the City of Abilene, “On the short term, you know, I went to the splash pad with a few of my nieces, and they loved it. They said it was better than anything in Dallas. Now take a 6-year-old’s word, you know, for what it’s worth, but they loved it… I went into city council mode and started looking, okay, what can we do better? And we’re almost a victim of our success in that splash pad. [It] had, I don’t know, 40 or 50 children in it, and, you know, we only had two benches with shade on it, so all the parents were packed in under there.”

Councilmember Regan reiterated his point of phrase: “Victim of our own success.” He then went into a plan to talk with the parks department about shading and other small changes that may lead to a big difference throughout the city.

Throughout his campaign, Regan emphasized how he wanted to make sure Abilene isn’t just an interstate town travelers may pass through. He said he is working alongside residents to revitalize the town and entice more visitors.

“I’m very excited about what can happen, obviously, that’s up near the I-20 corridor… It’s something where, I think, Abilene could really benefit as a whole, whether it’s Downtown South, Far South Abilene, really benefiting by having a better corridor along the I-20. Because that’s going to pull people off the highway that are traveling to Midland or New Mexico, and we get those outside dollars, and that’s what it’s all about is trying to get those outside dollars because otherwise, it’s just you and I circulating around our own money around, you know, for small businesses,” said Regan.

Next up in his Big Country Politics discussion was how even though bigger companies or franchises have come to Abilene, our local small businesses are equally as important.

“The small businesses are still the ones that are surviving on a day-to-day basis, and any little extra weight that we’re putting on them as a city, as a permit fee, whatever it is, you know, it’s on top of all the other work and all the other fees, and all the other taxes that they’re doing. So, we really have to be cognizant as a city council of, ‘oh, it’s not just an extra $100 fee. It’s $100, on top of the thousands of other dollars that they’re having to pay,'” Regan explained. “I think with this city council, we’re very cognizant of that it’s a great city council. We’ve got members that are not shy about digging a little deeper into, ‘hey, what’s this going to affect us in five years? How’s this going to affect this business?’ So, I think we’ve got a well-rounded City Council that’s not afraid to ask questions, do a little pushback, but also to give guidance to the city. People forget that that’s also the role of the city council is to give guidance; ‘hey, where do we want to be staffed?’ The city staff’s job is to manage the city, but also respond to us as the representatives, and so I think we’ve got a great city council to do that. No one’s there with an axe to grind. We’re on the same kind of page of ‘how do we make Abilene better?’ And so, I’m excited.”

Recently, the Sanctuary for the Unborn City Ordinance has been a hot-button topic. Regan told Big Country Politics he was surprised by how close the vote for the ordinance to pass became and what steps he wants to take next.

“I think Abilene is a much more pro-life city than 53%. If I had to guess, I would say 80, 85%. So surprised to see that number was so low at 53 that it passed, and I think that’s because a number of people who are very pro-life had a chance to read the ordinance and go, ‘wait, wait, wait, this is this has some issues,’ and so I think that the 53% doesn’t reflect how pro-life Abilene is,” detailed Regan. “You also have to look at the letter of the law, because that’s what will be enforced. If there is a new DA (District Attorney) in 5, 10, or 20 years that is of a different mindset or wants to weaponize this ordinance against someone who’s very pro-life, against a Scott beard or a Jonathan Mitchell or whoever, their ‘pro-life this’ ordinance can be weaponized by that district attorney down the road and used against a pro-life, and that’s not the intent, that’s not the spirit… Let’s take a look and see if they need to be tweaked or not, where we still maintain in the spirit and the intent of not allowing abortions here in Abilene, but that we’re also not inadvertently causing, you know, people with lupus that are 70 not getting their medications.”

In last week’s edition of Big Country Politics, Scott Beard shared that when it comes to establishing a subcommittee, he would like to see the author of the ordinance meet with the committee for discussion. Regan said councilmembers are not opposed to this but added it may not be practical.

“He is involved with a number of different campaigns… I don’t know, on a practical level, how available he would be,” Regan added. “It’s his document. He’s not going to want to change it. But it’s not practical to expect him to be involved in this subcommittee when he’s already pledged to defend all these other cities and all these other ordinances, so we have to be realistic, and I think the best route is to bring in local citizens. We hash it out, what’s best for Abilene, and then we move forward there.”