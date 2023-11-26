ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Scott Kirk, President of the Abilene baseball team, discusses the intricacies of the new semi-professional baseball team.

Kirk expressed his desire to revive baseball in Abilene, emphasizing the sport’s ability to bring the community together.

“It’s quality of life. It’s family entertainment. People have asked me and said, ‘You must be a big baseball fan.’ I love baseball. There are bigger fans than I am. This is about community”.” Kirk said. “This is about getting a group of people together, you know whether it’s 1,000 people, which we could probably handle it McMurry, or if we go into a new stadium in the future, where we might have two to 3,000 people. It’s getting people in the community who wouldn’t get together otherwise out together some summer night, enjoying each other’s company and feeling more a part of the community than maybe they do right now.”

Kirk shared that he was an English teacher at Madison Middle School when the Abilene Prairie Dogs started in 1995. Before that, he had worked as a sports writer. From 1995 to 1999, Kirk served as the official scorer for the Prairie Dogs.

“That kind of got me involved in this because I just became enamored, you know, enthralled whatever you want to say with baseball at this level. So that kind of is what spurred my interest in it,” Kirk shared.

Kirk mentioned that he and his partner had to postpone the team’s first pitch multiple times.

“When my partner, Mark Schuster, and I started this in 2015, started talking, our first pitch was going to be May of 2018. And we kept moving it back. And then COVID had happened. And it’s just been this journey to get it to here. And we’ve, you know, finally got to the finish line,” Kirk said.

Kirk shared that despite many hurdles, there has been more encouragement than discouragement, which motivated them to keep moving forward.

“My wife would probably say he’s crazy. I’ve told people there’s a thin line between persistence and stupidity. I’ve erased that line… If I’d known how much work it was going to be when I started, I might not have started, but you get going. You get encouragement. Sometimes, the discouragement you get from people sometimes spurs you to become encouraged because you’re going to show them that they’re wrong. And then you would get some things that would happen said, ‘Okay, well, maybe it’s going to work,’ and you just keep moving and moving and, you know, keep trudging ahead, and you finally move the rock,” Kirk shared. “There were obstacles and discouragement sometimes, but then there were always more people encouraging me than discouraging me, and that, you know, very humbled by that and very grateful to those people all the way.”

Kirk stated that this was a collaborative effort, and although it hasn’t succeeded in the past, this time is different.

“I want to mention the owner of our team, George Lessmeister, is committed to this and has the resources to make it work. I think that there’s 100 reasons why something doesn’t work. And they usually all come back down to money. There wasn’t enough cash flow. There weren’t enough resources devoted to it. We’re going to be a little bit different. We’re going to start off at least being what we call a hybrid model between collegian baseball. And then we call them non-college players. They may be guys who are out of college eligibility, they may be guys who maybe played a little bit of minor league baseball, they’d been released, and they want to get back into it. All these players are going to be players who dream of playing the next highest level, whether that is, you know, affiliated baseball or all the way to Major League Baseball,” Kirk said. “You start asking me about what others have not been successful. I wasn’t involved with a lot of them. So I can’t really answer that. It’s, you know, it’s a tough business. I’ll say that. And the the guys, our founders, Mr. Schuster, who I’ve mentioned, and another gentleman named Matt Perry. They have about 35-40 years experience among both of them probably about 80 years of experience combined. They know what they’re doing. And so I lean on them heavily for advice about, okay, what do you do in certain situations?”

From indoor football to baseball and even hockey, Abilene has seen a number of semi-pro teams, but this venture is a little different due to not being able to sell alcohol.

“First thing I’ll say is that’s McMurry’s decision, and I respect whatever the decision they make on that. We think, at some point, we’ll have something; we’re working on a few things… For instance, maybe we’re going to be able to establish a hospitality area that could be opened before the game away from the baseball field; we’re working on that,” said Kirk.

He added that, in the end, what truly matters is the experience, not the sales of alcohol.

“What I tell people is if you think you have to have it to make it… you’re not going to make it with beer. And I mean by that is, if you think that all you have to do is roll out the ball and sell a beer, and you’re gonna fill the ballpark. It ain’t gonna happen. You got to do a lot more. The fans always think it’s the Savannah Bananas that have raised the bar of what people are expecting these kinds of games they are expecting be entertained. And it’s not just giving them a beer and a hot dog,” Kirk explained. “That’s where we’ll just have to concentrate more on the other part of the fan experience, rather than the fact, you know, instead of dwelling the back, oh, my gosh, we can’t sell beer here, we’re gonna, we’re gonna fail. We’re not looking at it that way. We’re going to have a great time out there. We’re going to we’re going to entertain the fans. And I’ll tell them again, if you’re not going to, if you’re not wanting to have fun, don’t come out to see us.”

As far as finding other forms of revenue, Kirk suggested exploring revenue streams through creative merchandise and sponsorships.

“Becoming more creative than the merchandise you sell and finding things that people want to buy and wear and that sort of thing? I think of food items, maybe that we’re not accustomed to seeing maybe in a ballpark, that would, you know, increase that. And just maybe more sponsorships from people getting other companies getting involved in various things… I think we’ll have to be creative in finding ways to supplement or find alternative revenue streams without having beer sales,” Kirk shared.

Kirk suggested another option, which is the sale of non-alcoholic beer.

“I think that’s a very, it’s a prominent trend in beer sales. In fact, I think, in the younger demographic, 18 to 34 year age group… that that’s the fastest growing part of the beer market is alcohol-free beer, and they’re, you know, some of us old guys who remember the real bad ones that used to be out there. There’s some really good there’s some really good brands out there. In fact, I had one that was actually brewed by a guy who’s from Abilene. Josh here called Rick’s is excellent. I mean, it’s as good as any Pilsner out there. And it’s alcohol-free. So I think there’s a, there’s a market there. A niche market, if you will. Maybe at the ballpark, we’ll have Abilene’s first alcohol-free bar… One of our marketing directors and I’ve talked about that already,” Kirk said.

A naming contest is underway for the team, and the options are the Red Dogs, the Yodel Dogs, the Flying Bison, and the Space Bison. The final name and logo will be released on December 15.

“Yodel Dog is a nickname for coyotes. And then the other ones you notice are – two are bison… the Buffalo is Abilene’s animal. It’s officially Abilene’s animal. And then Red Dog, I also found out, is the name for a buffalo or bison calf when it’s born. I didn’t know that until then. It’s red, it doesn’t have the wooly head yet. And it’s a definitive red color. So that one came out, that was kicked around that we might use,” Kirk shared.

In honor of the Abilene Blue Sox, the team will use that name for home games on Thursdays.

“The Abilene Blue Sox stayed around for 11 years, which is a good run in this type of baseball. That’s longevity. The Prairie Dogs were five years… They finished their lease and sold the franchise. So a lot of people said, well, oh, that they closed down. In reality, they didn’t close down; the lease ran out. And they sold the franchise to a group in San Angelo,” Kirk explained. “But the two founders of our leg, Mark Schuster of Ventura Sports and Matt Perry of National Sports Services, have about 80 years of experience between them in this business. I think that our management, at the top of the league, is as expert and experienced as any you’ll find anywhere. We’re not local; the league is not centrally owned; we have individual owners. So I think that’s better funded than maybe some of the other ones were. And I just think the timing is right too. I think people are looking for something nostalgic to do. I found people are astounded even for things they didn’t have never seen before. They just remember hearing people talk about it and that sort of thing. And, you know, we’ll tap into that, I hope is what we’re trying to do. So, you know, you know, it may find out two years from now fell flat on my face, but we’re going to be doing it, you know, it’s not going to be for lack of effort. I’m going to be it’s going to be 100 miles an hour.”