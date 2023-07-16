BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with House Budget Chairman and District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington about the national defense act, budget reform, student loan forgiveness and border security.

He is currently working on the National Defense Authorization Act, which also includes plans involving Dyess Air Force Base right here in Abilene and the B-21. Arrington gave KTAB/KRBC some insight on this act and what it holds.

“We’ve got to make the right investment. It’s not just about the top one. Funding for our military, but how we’re resourcing them with respect to the rise of China and the threat that China presents to the United States. We also have the military supporting border security. So that’s been fully funded. Thus far, we’ve got to root out the wokeness, in my view, the climate agenda, the politicization of race and sexuality that’s divisive and is distracting to the mission of fighting and winning wars. And then you’ve got the Air Force, which is, you know, at the heart of our interest with respect to Dyess in the Big Country. And I can tell you that not only will we have secured the B-21, and we have protected the base in terms of any personnel changes as we transition from B-1 to the new generation of bombers. But in this bill, we have in the base tax provisions against retiring any of the B-1 so that we have long-range strike capability until we have produced 100 B-21s,” Arrington shared.

He said until the B-21 has been mass-produced, they will continue to ensure that the B-1 to the B-21 transition is as smooth as possible.

“Now that that may change after comes out of the Senate, but the whole purpose of that is we can’t take offline our long-range strike capability until we’ve ramped up with this new asset, the Raider, the B-21 Bomber. So we continue to work to make sure that there’s the most seamless and effective transition so that the next and most capable bomber in the world is flying out of Abilene in the Big Country.”

Arrington, along with Ranking Member Brendan Boyle, Democrat from Pennsylvania, launched a bipartisan budget process reform effort. Within that effort, some have asked what is a better way to address the debt limit.

“We’ve been under this Budget Control Act for 50 years, and it’s failing. We rarely produce a budget. We rarely live by the budget. Our appropriations processes always seem to break down. We go on to continuing resolutions, or we have end-of-the-year omnibus spending bills. The whole point is the budget process is broken. And if the process is broken, you’re not going to get an ideal or optimal outcome,” Arrington explained. “I’ve been working with my Democrat colleagues for a couple of years on this, and there is absolutely common ground. I mean, one example is we’ve had bipartisan legislation over the years where, where we would say if we don’t finish the budget process, and if we don’t actually provide a budget and pass a budget, we can’t go home to our districts and go on recess. And so it’s no budget, no recess, and that’s just one measure of many to make sure that we finish our job and that we draft and pass the budget. But yeah, there there are a number of things that we can do that we’ve already identified. And I’m looking forward to this initiative and working with my colleague.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Supreme Court struck down the student loan forgiveness plan, and it’s been reported that the administration is seeking to use the Higher Education Act of 1965 in hopes of student loan forgiveness. It could possibly allow the Secretary of Education to enforce pay compromise, waive or release the debt.

“If you take out a loan, you should pay it back. And if you get a college degree with the support alone, you will probably make over a million dollars more over your career. That’s what most studies suggest. And the average loan amount for students is about $20,000. So it’s a great return on investment to go to college. Even if you have to get some financial assistance, the president decided he was just going to forgive every student loan in the country, which would cost taxpayers a half a trillion dollars, and we’re already $31 trillion in counting in debt. And in a terrible debt situation. It’s wrong on a lot of levels,” Arrington said. “First of all, it was unconstitutional. And the Supreme Court got it right. The majority of families paying for the upper-middle and upper-income folks who go to college are lower-income working families. So it’s a regressive tax on working people. And, it’s also just supercharges, this entitlement culture that we have in our country that is weakening the fabric of America. The federal government needs to get out of most of the education business. They certainly need to get out of the banking business. And we don’t need a president to just, with the stroke of a pen, move a $500 billion asset to a liability when we are careening towards a debt crisis cliff. So anyway, as you can tell, I have some strong opinions about the president’s decision to do that. But he was overwritten. And I’m glad he was.”

Arrington is also part of a new bill that would allow states like Texas to defend themselves as they see fit along the border. He commended what the state is going with Operation Lone Star and shared why he is seeking to pass this new bill.

“I think Operation Lone Star and the efforts by the state of Texas and our governor and state leaders are to be commended in that they’re trying to do many things that have never been done because they have to out of necessity because of the failure of the Biden administration. Secretary Mayorkas and the whole lot of them for just abdicating their security role and not enforcing the immigration laws of our country. And so this responsibility falls now on the state. Look, the Constitution is clear that the federal government should do a few things and do them well. And one of them is to repel an invasion by an enemy into the interior of our country and into our sovereign states. And when the federal government fails to do it, the Constitution gives the power to sovereign states to take that upon themselves, for the safety, the sake of the safety of their citizens,” Arrington shared.

Florida Congressman Anna Paulina Luna put out a press release earlier this week detailing how the Department of Justice deleted consent or content on international child sex trafficking. This has been at the forefront of mainstream media, and Arrington believes this is a humanitarian crisis.

“Well, unfortunately, you don’t have enough Democrats. And I hate to sound so partisan about it. But it seems to be pretty black and white. There isn’t enough Democrats, and there isn’t enough political will by President Biden, to recognize that this is a human trafficking problem and a humanitarian crisis, not just a security crisis, that these poor and vulnerable people are being enticed to come to this country because of our open border policies. And I hope that this movie [The Sound of Freedom] will create some sense of conscientiousness, at least on the part of this administration, and some urgency on the part of my Democratic colleagues to actually take border security seriously because it’s not just about border states. It’s not just about the American people. It’s about these poor, vulnerable people from Central and South America, who are being horribly abused by drug cartels,” Arrington said.

According to a press release from Arrington, the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act will: