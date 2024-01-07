ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, District 71 State Representative Stan Lambert spoke about laws that went into effect on January 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 717 bans DEI initiatives at public institutions of higher education. Lambert shared that this came about when legislation noticed more divisiveness with DEI programs.

“I think what this bill does is it tries to eliminate some of the discrimination and the noninclusivity, that a lot of major colleges and universities have taken that approach to make the DEI program a lot more segregated and divisive. And I think that’s where we decided as a legislature to come in and make some important changes in terms of our institutions of higher education here in Texas,” Lambert shared. “The original goals were not being met; I was watching or reading something about how the University of Texas is going to rename their program, a different program. So, some of the good things that were happening within that program that don’t allow for discrimination or exclusivity, they’re going to try to implement and keep as part of their programs. So, every university will probably have to deal with this in a different way. It’s not something that locally that we’ve heard much from. Our local universities in terms of issues or problems that they were dealing with. So this may be happening at much of our larger universities across the country, and certainly in Texas.”

Lambert said that Senate Bill 10, which addresses the cost of living adjustment for the Texas Teacher Retirement System, was one of the amendments that received overall approval.

“I believe when the amendment or the change in the Constitution that was required in November for voters to weigh in on this particular issue was one of the highest amendments that passed in terms of overall approval from Texas voters. The cost of living adjustment for many teachers has not occurred in the last 20 years. Some teachers had not received one since 2004, and with inflation and all the other increases in terms of just living costs, it was it was necessary. It was certainly overdue; it was time for us to take action,” Lambert said. “The state had a good surplus to begin with; as you know, we had about a $33 billion surplus to start off this legislative session. So, the timing was right serving on pensions and investments and financial services committee. This bill actually came through my committee and our committee. So, it was very important for us to get this done to make sure that our educators realized how we value the sacrifices and the contributions they made. While they were while they were actively involved in educating our public school students around the state.”

In November 2023, the Texas House voted against the inclusion of school vouchers in the education funding bill, contradicting Governor Greg Abbott’s stance.

“I think it’s something the governor has staked a lot of his political capital in terms of trying to get something passed. We’ve kind of reached the point of no return as far as trying to do anything legislatively. As far as we know. We don’t know for sure. He could call us back for another special session before the March primaries. The voucher issue is really something that I think a lot of us, particularly in rural areas, have had a position on for a long, long time, and that is that there’s only a certain amount of money in education in the budget,” Lambert said. “Even though our budget has grown, even though Texas economy continues to do very well and adds additional revenue like the 33 billion, we can’t always count on that excess revenue to be there every two years that we go into session. And so, with only a limited pot of money, if you create a whole new education system, that starts siphoning away funds from that current system, which is our public education system and charter schools. Eventually, the dollars are going to decrease, and rural schools will be affected the most. And I think that’s why a lot of us who serve in the rural areas have taken such a strong position against vouchers.”

When it comes to rural representation to counter what Governor Abbott wants to accomplish with the voucher, Lambert shared that there are quite a few who would continue to vote against it, but representatives are changing.

“Out of the 21 who voted against the voucher, five of those representatives have decided not to run again. So there will be new faces in those districts and very likely could be pro voucher type representation. So, the numbers continue to dwindle. We’re down to maybe 15, or 16 of us that would probably, if the vote were taken today, would still vote against the voucher program being implemented. I don’t know what the governor’s long-term strategy is. I’ve heard a lot of different scenarios. It has something to do with national politics and the direction that the Republican Party at the national level wants to go and take in regard to public education. I’m not ready to say our public schools are failing; do we need to improve? Absolutely. We’ve got areas that do need to be improved. But I’m not ready to throw the baby out with the bathwater. I think public education needs to be fully funded. We can’t get the teacher raises. We need any additional school funding unless there’s a voucher component attached to that. And those of us who have stood strong on this issue, I think, will continue to remain very strong,” Lambert explained.

Governor Abbott has proposed a new law to make illegally crossing the border a misdemeanor, and the Biden administration has threatened to take legal action against this bill.

“I think it will play out in the court system; there will be counter-suits, compared to what the state of Texas is trying to accomplish. And that is sending a message to anyone that is thinking about crossing the border illegally that if they are found to be in the state of Texas illegally, then our local law enforcement have the jurisdiction and the authority to arrest them and to find a way to transport them back to the border and see them crossed back over into Mexico or maybe an Arizona cross over into Mexico as well. But in the state of Texas, we certainly have limitations on what that law can provide,” Lambert said.

Lambert anticipates a backlash during the legislative process.

“There was a lot of concern about the racial profiling that this might create. We probably are not going to get very far into the implementation of this legislation being enacted before the Department of Justice probably is going to come down to Texas and countersue and file some type of restraint from being able to implement this law. So I think the governor is trying to do every possible thing. I’ve been to the border three times, and the last visit I made was with the director of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) with the Texas National Guard. In their conversations with me, it’s just a representative. They said we meet with the governor’s staff every week. And every week, the governor’s staff is saying what else can we do? What are some other options that we can utilize that are within the law to try to mitigate or at least stem the flow of the migrants that are coming across,” Lambert shared.

He also considers this to be a crisis, regardless of others’ opinions.

“DPS and the Texas National Guard, of course, working in conjunction with our border patrol agents, basically are saying we’re doing everything we possibly can do. The numbers have gotten to the point now where it’s almost insurmountable. We still have a humanitarian crisis. We still have issues in terms of fentanyl and drug trafficking and the human trafficking that is coming across. I kind of asked the question, too: what else can we do? And when the people that are actually boots on the ground, that are working this every day, 24/7, 365 days a year are running out of solutions. We’re running out of options because we have no involvement from our federal government. Then, all we can do is just continue to try to do what we can with Operation Lonestar. Lonestar continues to try to build barriers to try to mitigate and stem the flow. But it is it is a crisis, no matter what news media or organization tries to call it. It is a crisis. It’s occurring on our southern border. And we’re trying to do everything we can as a state to protect our citizens, our Texans, to be secure and safe in our own environment. So there’s a lot there’s a lot going on down there,” Lambert added.

Just this past week, KTAB/KRBC reported on the death of a juvenile who overdosed on fentanyl. As fentanyl becomes more and more present, Lambert shared that he wants this to be addressed more on both a state and national level.

“I think we have addressed it to some degree in this last session, where we tried to redefine what fentanyl poisoning actually is. It’s something that should be more of a felony than just a misdemeanor. So it’s strengthening laws that would try to find the source, the dealers, and where the fentanyl is being distributed and how it’s getting into our local communities and into the hands of our young people, I think needs to be enforced, and we’ll try to do anything we can to add more legislation, I think to try to prevent that from happening,” Lambert said. “The mental health resources that are available through our schools and through other local agencies, we’re continuing to invest in mental health throughout the state, trying to find out what problems these young people are having before they take the drug before they find out later on, which sometimes, as you said, is not a very good outcome. When fentanyl gets mixed in with other drugs, and they don’t realize it, we’re seeing death occur. And it’s becoming more the, the the leading indicator of deaths as far as our teenage population. So it’s a problem. That’s not just happening in Texas; it’s happening all over the country, and probably is going to need solutions that have more of a national impact. So I’m saying we need the help of Washington DC as well as Austin in order to combat this terrible outcome that’s occurring in many of our youth.”