ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Liz Case, a Republican candidate for Texas House District 71, shared her views on various issues affecting the State of Texas and explained why she is challenging current Representative Stan Lambert.

Case currently holds multiple positions in various Republican organizations. She serves as the Vice President of Legislation and Programs for the Abilene Republican Women and has attended both the Texas Federation of Republican Women state and national conventions. She is currently the Head of Programs for the Taylor County Republican Party and also holds the position of Vice President of Programs for the Big County Country Conservative Coalition.

Case is also a former educator and spends time working as a volunteer with nonprofits.

“I’ve spent the last four sessions working down in Austin as a volunteer, holding our legislators accountable to do what they say they are going to do when they come to the district and tell us, here are my plans. Here’s what I’m passionate about. These are the things I’m going to do to make sure that they’re doing those things. When they go back to Austin, their votes reflect that,” Case said.

Case was inspired to enter the world of politics at the early age of 16-years-old.

“I went to a Christian camp when I was 16, and they showed us a film about abortion. And it was fairly new back then. And I walked out that evening and said, you know, Lord, I don’t know what you want me to do about this, but here am I, send me. And I have been involved in politics ever since then,” Case recalled.

Case has been appointed by the Texas Republican Party leadership to various committees, although she has not worked with current District 71 Representative Stan Lambert.

“I started working on these committees in the year 2000. And these were done on the state level at the State Republican Party. And so Stan Lambert was not elected until 2015. And since these were done at the state convention, Stan Lambert was not one of the few state representatives that showed up at these state conventions,” Case shared. “But I showed up working at the legislature about the same time that he was elected. And he wasn’t one of the conservative legislators that I ever worked with when we were working on conservative issues. So I really haven’t worked with him at all.”

Earlier this year, she led a group to meet with Lambert to discuss a bill that would permit chaplains to work in schools.

“I asked him about a bill that says that chaplains can be hired by school districts if that district chooses. And I asked him to take a look at that bill. And he said we can’t have chaplains in schools because that would be a violation of church and state. And to which one of the people with me informed him that was not in the constitution. So that was a very revealing conversation,” Case said.

One of the main issues that Case is passionate about is children and their journey in education.

“As the mother of four children and somebody who taught for over a decade, children is something that I am extremely passionate about and I really want to be able to empower parents to be able to make the best choices for their children. I support true educational freedom to where American citizens are able to get a portion of their tax dollars back to be able to do whatever they deem appropriate for their students, without any strings attached from the government. And I think that is really important for them to be able to do. But you know, I recognize that there are 5.4 million children in the state of Texas, and the majority of them are still going to be in public schools. So I think we’ve got to address our public schools also. And so when I’m the representative for District 71, I’m really going to lean into being able to help fix our Texas public schools because our children in Texas deserve our best,” Case said.

Case added that there have been several ideas of how to fund back into the schools in a way that benefits both the district and the students.

“We had several good proposals this session for being able to take a portion of those dollars and leave them with the district so that the school districts won’t be hurt. If they take a portion of the dollars to put them towards school choice, a portion of the money will be left with the districts so that the districts won’t suffer. And I think that’s important because we can’t hurt the public schools in favor of having school choice,” Case said. “So I think that we’ve got to be careful how we work this plan, so that our public schools aren’t damaged in favor of school choice, we’ve got to make sure that options are good for homeschoolers and public school and private school. And I think there’s a way to do that if we write the bills correctly.”

On Cases’ website, she expressed her stance on the ongoing property tax discussions:

“While our elected officials continue to proclaim that they have passed the ‘largest property tax cut in history,’ we, the people, are left asking, ‘Where’s the relief?‘”

To Case, owning a home is a foundational right in a free society, but she believes the tax system is ‘fundamentally broken.’

“I think lawmakers have failed to address the elephant in the room, which is this runaway unaccountable appraisal system that we have. And you know, as our next representative, I really want to focus on reforming that appraisal system and ensuring that people like our seniors, our farmers, and our ranchers, or our small businesses are not taxed out of their properties because right now, that’s what’s happening. Even when the state is doing something to help them on a state level, at the local level, the appraisals are rising so fast that even when something is done on the state level, that’s all being eaten up at a local level. So they’re not seeing any relief, and we’ve got to fix that,” Case explained.

When it comes to border security, Case said the first thing she would propose is to give Texas law enforcement the ability to return those who illegally cross the border.

“Stan Lambert has been in office for four sessions. And during that time, we’ve had over 9 million illegals cross our borders. It was so frustrating to sit in Austin this session and watch good bills be struck down by our Republican-led house and our speaker Phelan who Stan Lambert voted for. We did have some bills that really wouldn’t have brought forward some solutions to the session that were chilled by the speaker, and the clock was run out at the last minute during the regular session and during the special session,” Case said. “We’ve got constitutional authority under our Texas Constitution, that we can take measures into our own hands. And one of the things that I think was one of the best proposals that we had this session was that we give our law enforcement, our Texas law enforcement, the ability to arrest and send back any illegals crossing the border. And I think that’s something that we have to do. And that would be the first thing that I would propose.”

She stated that one of her first actions would be to repeal the affirmative defense.

“The thing that I would concentrate on first would be to repeal the affirmative defense. And what that has to do with is the Texas Penal Code has a section in it that enables our school libraries to be able to put these sex education books, have basically pornography in them. And it’s just part of the penal code that allows them to do that. And we have to repeal that so that they can no longer have these pornographic books in our library so that our sex ed books do not have this. And we had several bills that were proposed this session that would have done that, and that is something that we have to address the very first thing in the next session, and that would be the first thing that I will work on,” Case explained.

When asked why voters should vote for her, she responded:

“If voters in District 71 want somebody that will stand up for them, and they will vote for your conservative values, then I’m the person for you. Our current representative Stan Lambert, votes with the Democrats 57% of the time. And I will promise you that I will not vote with the Democrats. I will be cordial to them. But I will not vote with the Democrats,” Case said. “Stan Lambert also votes with the special interest groups at 81.3% of the time. If you want somebody who’s going to go to Austin and fight for you, then I’m the person that you watch. I ask for your vote. I need your prayers. I need your support… I have a record of working for conservative values all my life.”

Those interested in learning more about Case and her values can visit her website.