NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Nolan County Sheriff David Warren spoke about his time in law enforcement as he completes his last term. Warren announced in October that he would not run for sheriff in the 2024 election. He has been in law enforcement for 45 years and served as Nolan County Sheriff for 15 years.

“Just feel like it’s time to take a little time off and spend some time with family and friends. And then, honestly, time to pass the torch. I’ve had a good career, I’ve had a lot of good experiences and got to do a lot of things, and I feel very comfortable with the decision I’ve made. I feel like it’s the right time to step aside and let somebody else take the reins,” Warren shared. “It’s a sigh of relief. But yet, at the same time, like you said, kind of bittersweet because I’ll miss the whole process of running for office again. But at the same time probably be, maybe somewhat involved with whoever may be running for that office. And so it’s it’s kind of bittersweet, I know that the sheriff’s office will be in good hands. And I know that it will continue and be a good organization, and I only hope to have left it in as good or better shape than it was when I took it over.”

Warren said that in his 28 years with Nolan County law enforcement, he has seen some unique challenges.

“Because of the traffic flow, you know, we have, of course, I-20. And then U.S. 84, and Texas Highway 70, that all pretty much intersect right there in the center of our county. And so it’s brought some pretty unique challenges, especially in the area of drug trafficking. And so that’s been a big challenge and one that I’ve tried to take on to the best of my ability during the time that I’ve been both chief deputy and Sheriff. We seem to be kind of a hub of transportation, and sometimes, things being transported are not always legal. So that’s been a focus of my agency for several years,” Warren shared.

Warren shared that one of the most interesting cases he was a part of took place over the course of five years while working with an international drug trafficking organization.

“I worked in an international drug trafficking organization with some state and federal partners in law enforcement. That was during my time as chief deputy; that was a very interesting case and took me to a lot of places. I will not say that I’ve done it all because I certainly haven’t, but I got to do some things that I never really expected that I would get to do in my career, and especially in my time with the sheriff’s office and Nolan County,” Warren shared. “Probably one of the more disturbing cases that I worked on was in 2010. I had been Sheriff a couple of years and had a really tragic murder-suicide situation with a man and wife that really kind of, you know, was hard for me to deal with less than a week before Christmas, two small kids left behind, and so that was one of the more memorable tragic cases that come to mind. Of course, over the years, put a lot of people behind bars, and I sent a lot of people to prison and tried to do the best I could for the communities that I was working in at the time to keep them safe.”

Through the course of his career, Warren has witnessed a myriad of transformations, encompassing advancements in technology and fluctuations in the number of individuals choosing to pursue this profession.

“One of the biggest things that I’ve seen is technology. You know, the increase in technology throughout the law enforcement industry has been amazing. The things, the tools and equipment that we have now are so much better than what I started in the 1970s. And so that’s been a big change. The overall way we do things hasn’t changed a great deal from some of the procedures that we use. But the documentation and the ability to obtain information quickly through technology have really sped things up. It’s made our job easier, in some ways, more complicated in others. But that’s been a big plus,” Warren said. “What I see going forward is one of the big challenges is just continuing to find people who are willing to go into this line of work. That’s probably one of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now. And I don’t look for that to subside any in the near future. Some of it’s cultural, some of it’s economic, but it’s just a situation where it’s all, and it’s not just Nolan County; it’s every law enforcement agency across the country is facing some of the similar challenges, but just finding particularly young people that are willing to embark on this journey as a career, and it’s becoming very difficult to find those folks.

Warren further noted that recent events over the past few years, coupled with the emotional toll of working in law enforcement, have played a role in the shortage of applicants.

“I think a lot of it is it was brought on to some degree by some cultural changes within the nation that occurred back during 2020, the summer and fall of 2020, and into 2021. With a lot of the riots and different things like that, law enforcement took on a kind of negative connotation during that time. And I think it was undeserved, but yet, it still occurred. And so, and then the other thing is, I think, the newer generations sometimes find it difficult to deal with conflict on a person-to-person basis. And of course, in law enforcement, that’s one of the main things that you have to do daily is deal with a lot of conflict. And so it’s, it’s not a job that’s for everybody. We used to never advertise for an opening or never have to put out any kind of notice that we had a job opening. Now, everybody’s scrambling just for the very few people out there that would be qualified to do this,” Warren explained.

He added that social media has also emerged as a factor contributing to the scarcity of individuals pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“I think social media has had a big impact both on the ability of people to be able to deal with conflict, personally and be more honest, you know. People will say things on their cell phones or on a tablet or a computer that they wouldn’t say face to face like you and I are right now. So that’s one problem. And then, of course, the other problem for law enforcement is a lot of the negativity that gets spread via social media that, again, many times is undeserved or completely false, but yet, gets out there and gets circulated in a big fashion,” Warren said.

Warren emphasized that fostering transparency in their operations is a key strategy to mitigate negativity and reshape the public perception of the police in a more positive light.

“For law enforcement as a profession, we’re going to have to get better at getting out and communicating more with the public about what we do, why we do it, letting people see the inside of our organizations more. I’m a firm believer in that I have an open-door policy, and I think every agency administrator should. I think we should be as transparent as possible. And I think that’s going to go a long way to maybe helping curb some of this negativity that’s, that’s going on in the last few years,” Warren explained.

In 2024, Warren will officially retire from law enforcement after 46 years. While expressing gratitude for the privilege of serving as the Nolan County Sheriff, he humbly acknowledged that the credit is not solely his to claim, attributing much of his success to the colleagues he has had the privilege of working alongside.

“We have many good people. One thing that I have to stress is the quality staff that I’ve had during these years; you know, in the past elections, when I’ve been running for office, I make it a point continually to tell people that it’s my name on the ballot. But it’s the people that I work with and the people around me that make the office what it is. And I’ve been very blessed to have some of the very best supervisors and command staff, many of which have been with me for well over 20 years. And it’s just been a terrific situation to have, probably find myself in a unique situation to have had the key staff that I’ve had for so long,” Warren shared.

Regarding the possibility of reentering the field in the future, Warren mentioned that it’s uncertain, as one can never definitively predict such matters. However, he said that, as of now, he has no plans to rejoin law enforcement in the future.

“I guess you never know till you get there. I’ve been asked that many times. And I’ve tried to analyze it in my mind many times… I think I’m really ready to slow down and step aside. And I don’t really have any plans of doing anything in particular or certainly anything else in law enforcement once I retire. But of course, I’ve made many good friends and a lot of acquaintances along the way that I hope to just still kind of keep in contact with. That’ll kind of help give me a little taste of it once in a while,” Warren said.

Sheriff Warren’s current term will end on December 31, 2024. By that time, he will have served in law enforcement for 46 years, out of which 29 years were with the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office.