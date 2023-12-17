ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Ryan Goodwin of Project Destiny spoke about the Sanctuary City Ordinance and the subcommittee that was created to amend the ordinance.

Project Destiny fought for the approval of a sanctuary city ordinance in November 2022. Now, the city is looking to make amendments after establishing a subcommittee.

“Mayor Hurt decided that there needed to be a subcommittee, and so once been formed to where we can just talk about the ordinance and if there needs to be any changes. And so, there’s also on the table that, hey, if nothing’s wrong with it, just leave it alone. But five people are getting together to talk about it, and they’ve come up with, here’s the changes that need to be made,” Goodwin explained. “I was part of that group. And I felt like it was a really good group. I thought they did a great job. You know, when five people get together with such a controversial subject, you’re like, how’s this gonna go? But he did a great job. I mean, there was conversation, there was dialogue, we had a doctor involved, we had people against it and people for it, and, so it worked really well. So I was really impressed. And so those changes were actually made public at the last council meeting. And they’re shown on there; they’re not done yet. They’re going to be voted on on December 21. But basically, they’re right; they’re able to be seen on the city website and kind of be able to know what’s going on.”

The confusion around what was covered in the ordinance led to the idea of amendments. Goodwin added that the city manager and the city attorney were present during the subcommittee’s meetings but were not a part of the decision-making process.

“They were accessible. They weren’t part of the people making the decisions, but they did get to speak up every once in a while and say, this works, or that doesn’t, or what about this. Mainly, there were two council members, Blaise Reagan and Lynn Beard were there. And then you had Dr. Zimmerman was there, she’s a great doctor, she brought a lot of intelligence, a lot of stuff that, you know, for me, I’ve never worked in a hospital before. But she was able to come forward and she had a lot of great things to say in there and her point of view from being a doctor, it was great having her there,” Goodwin said.

When the idea of making amendments to the ordinance language was proposed, many residents of Abilene opposed the idea, stating that the language should not be changed. However, Goodwin assured the residents that any changes made to the language would only serve to make it easier to understand. Furthermore, he emphasized that the changes would still need to be voted on before they could be implemented.

“It was about, you know, how does this fit our city. And so, there was a lot of making of amendments. I believe that they want to make it stand still. 53% of the people voted for this and Abilene. And so at this point, whether you agree with it or not, being an elected official and being part of that group, it’s like, what were the citizens that voted 53% of this one? And so I felt like there was honor in that, that they wanted to honor the citizens and what they voted for,” Goodwin said. “Respect their vote. But there’s also, you know, how can we make the language better to where, you know, when you read it, you understand it more clearly, you know, there were concerns by doctors with some of the language and, you know, the concerns that they had, you know, how do we make it fit Abilene and so, you know, we’ve changed accidental abortion, and we’re asking them to change it to spontaneous and well, we hear accidental abortion in other places and doctors saying, Oh, that’s great. Our hospital uses spontaneous and so that was one change. It’s in there [and] that is going to be up for vote on the 21st.”

Goodwin added that after the ordinance amendments were up for debate, people contacted him in support of not changing anything.

“As soon as this was up for debate, people were calling me like crazy, saying, ‘Well, we voted for this; what are we doing here?’ And I was like, hold on, like, give the city a little bit of grace. Let’s just see what’s going to happen here… You know, I think the city is in support of this. And just, we haven’t had any issues with this. Most people wouldn’t even know that we have this ordinance. There haven’t been any crazy things that they said were going to happen happen. And I think this ordinance has a lot of support. I mean, you already have the Texas laws, so, but the stuff this ordinance is doing is already being enforced on a state level. And so I think there’s there’s a significant amount of support. I think that the issues that people were most worried about really aren’t issues. People just didn’t understand the ordinance,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin appreciated how five individuals with different perspectives collaborated to modify the ordinance; however, they only altered the terminology and not the ordinance itself.

I mean, I think it’s, it’s great. I mean, this is one thing I think we can improve on in general is, you know, five people that clearly don’t agree on everything, but be that like, get to the table and have a conversation. It’s not like one of them was accidental, the spontaneous; we mentioned that earlier, and that’s just better language for the doctors. That’s kind of what they go by here. And, I don’t know much; I’m not a doctor, but you know, we’re just taking their word for it. So that’s a minor change, then we have in a place in there where we talk about defining drug and abortion-inducing drugs. And basically, the doctor said, you know, we need to just update that and make it better. So it’s not changing the contents. It’s not changing what it says, but just kind of moving around the content and saying, you know, we realize that some of these drugs are used for other things. And basically, it’s only against the ordinance if it’s being used for an abortion. So, that language is cleared up a little bit,” Goodwin explained.

Goodwin clarified what this ordinance means for the health of both the mother and the baby when one could not survive the pregnancy.

“The first one is the mother’s life. And I believe, you know, I’ve had lots of women say, ‘Well, I’m gonna have to choose if I’m about to die during pregnancy, and the doctor knows that for me to live,’ you know, that they need to abort the baby. You know, at that point, the mother’s life takes priority. And so everybody’s like, well, we just have to save the baby, save the baby. Well, if the doctor believes that the mother is not going to make it, the doctor has the ability, and in this ordinance and the state of Texas says the mother’s life comes first. So that’s number one,” Goodwin said. “Number two would be if a baby’s no longer living, if in your womb, the baby, something happens… at that point, the baby’s no longer living, and this ordinance doesn’t apply. And so those two things have I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and had a lot of concern about them. But that’s just misinformation, and people just didn’t really understand the ordinance. And that’s getting to the place where 18 pages probably did hurt it. But, you know, that’s the system we have. I mean, we talked about this, there’s 376 pages or 379 pages, and just to know what’s going on in our city council, this last, this last meeting, and then, you know, we just voted in November, and people were telling me, they had to read 75 pages to understand what they were voting on then. So this is just a system we have, but 18 pages is a lot less than what they’re used to.”

Another topic in the discussions is the use of drugs that can be used in abortions but can also be used in other situations.

“So if there’s no babies, you’re able to use whatever drugs you want. I mean, a lot of these drugs are used in multiple things. So if there’s no baby, there’s no concern. So since these overlap, basically, if it’s contributing to an abortion, then that’s when it becomes against the rule. So all drugs are on the table until there’s an abortion that’s involved in it’s it’s like, hey, that’s against the rules, because then that becomes an abortion-inducing drug. So, since these are used in multiple areas, we also have to think about the burden of proof. So this is civil, this isn’t criminal,” Goodwin shared. “Somebody’s using a drug that’s not for an abortion, and someone comes up and says, oh, we need to really address this issue. There’s the burden of proof on that, that we have to say, hey, this was used for an abortion, the person filing it has the burden of proof against the person receiving.”

He added that, in the end, it’s about giving the baby a chance at life.

“Our only concern is, you know, babies inside of the womb being born and having a chance for life. And that’s our concern. You use whatever drugs you want for any other purpose, and we couldn’t care less. Our only concern is having the baby born and having a chance to have life just like you and me,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is a former pastor and has spoken with women who have had abortions and later regretted their choice.

“I’ve done lots of counseling, just as a pastor, and people come up and share things with me. And I’ve had lots of women that will be on their childbearing years and had children, but also remembered abortions that had happened in the earlier years, and man, just having a hard time when they remember them and, and just being sad still, and how much it affected them that they had those abortions earlier in life. And so, for me, as a pastor, there’s also a part of me that when I hear abortion, I’m like, man, I’ve seen those people in my office where they come up, and these older women saying, I know that was wrong to have an abortion and never should have had it, I wish that child were here. And, and you know, at that age, you’re starting to think that that child was here, then there’s probably grandkids, and there’s probably, you know, just to cause-effect,” Goodwin shared.

He said that he has had some tough conversations with people from all walks of life on the topic of abortion.

“I’ve had lots of people visiting with me just after abortions. I’ve had people come in that have told me that, you know, my dad raped my mom, and, man, I’m sure glad that she chose to keep me, and that could have been the other way. And I know those are hard subjects. But our hope is that people will see that, you know, there are success stories, and there are a lot of people. You know, I wish we would go from, you know, adoption to trying to figure out what it looks like, for I mean, abortion is trying to figure what it looks like to start adopting. And if we’re talking about we can’t do abortions, are we going to start supporting adoption? And I was like, Absolutely, and I’ve known a lot of people that have honored their word and have done that,” Goodwin shared.