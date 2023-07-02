BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with the founder of Project Destiny and pastor at FountainGate Fellowship Scott Beard.

Last week, the city council discussed the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance to address some confusion on it. Beard shared that the State of Texas has some rulings that Abilene would fall under even without the ordinance.

“I want to make a statement and be clear on something we understand that some while some doctors may have issues with this ordinance and some confusion over it. At the end of the day, even if this ordinance hadn’t passed, many there were pre-Roe v. Wade, Texas abortion statutes in place, and the Texas Heartbeat Act was in place. And the Human Life Protection Act was all in place, which mirrors the same penalties that are in the sanctuary city ordinance. And so even if the ordinance hadn’t passed, these doctors would be subject to the same kind of litigation that’s out there,” Beard said.

Beard added that he was not in support of making amends to the ordinance, but rather clarify what the ordinance covers.

“The voters decided, 15,000 votes, voted that this ordinance be accepted and put in place as is. And so at that point, my point to the city council was this, ‘Look, amend means to change if you get that you’re not looking to repeal the ordinance.’ And I appreciate that. It wouldn’t be wise to do that, given it was voted into law by 15,000 voters in a democratic process in our city. But to even amend, amend means change. And given that fact, I would be concerned that in the amendments of our changing of language, it could affect the integrity of the ordinance,” Beard said. “Is not amend the ordinance, not amend what the voters voted for, or change what the voters voted for. But to put for the city could put forward an official memo to Hendricks Hospital, having agreed on some clarity and language in regard to some of the medication in question, that kind of thing. I would be more for that and be willing to get behind that. Absolutely.”

Currently, there is a discussion of using certain drugs, such as misoprostol, that are linked to abortions but are also used in other medical ways.

“Like if a woman goes in and she’s term and needs to bring the baby forward, then it helps to induce labor, which is a good thing, obviously, five, three girls in five kids, three girls, and they’ve all had babies, and there have been times when they’ve needed to induce labor. And that’s that drug use for that. And it was also used in miscarriages. When there’s a miscarriage, they’ll use that so that the uterus can expel its content at that point. That’s a good thing. But if they’re used in any way in, in connection to an elective abortion, then this ordinance makes them illegal,” Beard explained. “It’s important to understand that the ordinance only stops the use of these two drugs if they’re used for an elective abortion. OBGYN can still prescribe, according to this ordinance, both of these drugs if they need to use them in any other setting that protects obviously, that protects and going to be helpful to the mother and not harmful to the mother. So that’s in the ordinance.”

Beard shared that this confusion is one of the reasons why a subcommittee could come in to discuss the ordinance.

“if that’s where this roundtable, the subcommittee could sit down together and hammer out clarity on that, and maybe bring some clarity to that. Yeah, I agree. I’ll go back to again, I don’t think that it would be wise to, to reword the ordinance itself, but to put forward some kind of official statement or memo.” said Beard.

During a discussion, some shared their worries that the ordinance may be too vague, including Councilman Kyle McAlister.

“One of the things that was given to the city council was a very well-written document by Mark Lee Dickson, one of the authors of the ordinance. And he explains and goes down the line of splint explaining some of the concerns that the council has and that some of the medical personnel have it,” Beard shared. “Check the sources, do your homework. And I think you’ll, if you’re open-minded, you’ll see that it’s not as vague as you’re saying it is. I think there’s there’s a little bit of fear-mongering, I think that could be going on a little bit of gaslighting, you get the impression almost all of Hendricks is in turmoil over this and all the bad winds and turmoil over this. For those that are in turmoil over it, they’re in turmoil, and my heart goes out to them. And certainly, but it’s not to minimize that. But it is to say this thing isn’t old enough to the audience and old enough to cause the level of confusion that is kind of inferred by some something like what happened at city council.”

Mark Lee Dickson, Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative and Co-Author of the Abilene Ordinance, follows a similar thought process as Beard when it comes to amending or changing the ordinance.

“The misconceptions regarding Abilene’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance should not be addressed by amending the ordinance, but by releasing a city-wide memo addressing those misconceptions… The assumption here, embraced by the City Council, is that the ordinance is flawed and needs to be changed. I think the reasonable course of action would not be jumping to amend the ordinance but to meet with those who drafted the ordinance in order to properly understand why the ordinance was written the way it was written and what it does and does not mean,” Dickson shared. “Both myself and Jonathan F. Mitchell stand behind the ordinance, as it is written, and see no need to amend the ordinance which was adopted by the citizens of Abilene seven months ago.”

Another topic of debate is whether the ordinance could discourage companies or discourage even our military base from the use of this ordinance and the language in it.

“Could it affect some businesses? It might. I don’t think it will. I think Abilene is on a great track in terms of growth and where we’re going in this industry coming. I don’t think this ordinance is going to keep businesses from coming,” Beard shared. “Often said is that in regard to it restricting insurance from covering what they call abortion care, which is an oxymoron. And the truth is that was passed, that’s been state law since 2017. That no insurance company in this state can cover abortion services, they just can’t it’s against the law. So the point of this ordinance and blame the ordinance for that is a lot of what’s said in this ordinance ain’t many you need to understand it folks need to understand it’s just declaring what’s already out there.”

On July 9 at 6:00 p.m., there will be a Pro-Life Abilene meeting to address concerns regarding the Sanctuary for the Unborn Ordinance at FountainGate Fellowship Church.