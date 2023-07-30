BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez. Gutierrez is now a candidate for the Texas US Senator spot, looking to challenge Ted Cruz.

“Texas is really broken… And we’ve been living under 30 years of Republicans telling us that everything is so wonderful that somehow we’re living in some kind of Texas miracle. The fact is, most people are living in a Texas nightmare. You know, it’s not miraculous when 800 People die in a winter storm. It’s not miraculous when children die and wait 77 minutes for those that were left alive to be rescued. The failure that happened in Uganda, which is part of my district, I mean, I’m actually on marathon, Texas today at the westernmost part of my district, talking to folks here in an Alpine. And you know, the failings that occurred that day weren’t just isolated to that moment; you’re talking about failings, where you had a community as governor for radio infrastructure as to Ted Cruz as well for radio infrastructure, infrastructure that should have worked on that day. We had infrastructure that should have worked when it froze in 2021. And it didn’t. We deserve more as Texas taxpayers. We deserve more as Texans than people that are in government that would rather talk about cultural issues like Barbie movies and Bud Light. We deserve a Texas senator that has serious solutions to the serious problems that we’re facing,” Gutierrez said.

In the last Senate race, Ted Cruz ran away with rural Texas while Robert Francis O’Rourke claimed much of the metropolitan areas of the state. Gutierrez shared that if he is selected for office, he plans to put the people first.

“I’m born and raised in South Texas my whole life. I’m a gun owner, and I get it. But in this legislative session, when we tried to pass common sense gun reform, like raising the age limit on access to assault rifles, extreme risk, protective orders, if you had a person that was mentally ill, you should go be able to go in and take those guns if they’re making threats. Closing the gun show loophole. 66% of Republican voters were in favor of those types of legislation. We’ve got to be able to have a serious discussion on that piece,” Guiterrez shared. “But more importantly, we got to talk to rural Texans, Democrats, and Republicans and tell them, Look, man, you’ve been screwed here. And you’ve been lied to. You know, Ted Cruz wants to tell you he’s for you. But yet, he votes against a $66 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that meant jobs and money, and opportunity for all Texans. He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act to stabilize our economy. Thankfully, we were able to get that done. He voted against the Safer Communities Act to keep kids and families home and keep us confident that we can still go to school, go to the mall, and go to church. He has voted for all of the ARPA funding and the federal money that came in as a result of COVID; these were valuable things, and so if we’re all Republicans want to go off and buy off and think that somehow Ted Cruz’s got their back, just look at the facts, and you’ll find that he not only doesn’t have your back, he doesn’t care about you in the first time. It got a little bit rough and a little bit cold. He fled to Cancun while the rest of us stayed here and hunkered down and did the best we could helping our neighbors.”

Following the Uvalde shooting involving the deaths of 19 children and teachers, Gutierrez has been a big advocate for tougher gun laws.

“Maybe we need to have a real discussion about what’s happening. I spent hours and hours, hundreds of hours looking at body cam footage, looking at everything that happened to those poor children. Images that I see every night and every morning when I wake up in my mind, images that I can’t take out of my head. The fact is, we need to be able to do something about this rifle that the shooters are using so much. And we could have a discussion on an assault weapons ban, with exceptions, exceptions for military or retired military, exceptions for law enforcement, exceptions for agriculture, because Texas leads the nation in wild hog population, which destroys our crops,” Gutierrez explained. “Let’s have a discussion that says, We’re gonna raise the age limit on ARs; we’re going to have extreme risk protective orders. And we’re going to close the gun show loophole so that not anybody and everybody can go and buy an AR-15 without even so much as showing a driver’s license. We have to have a very serious conversation because I don’t want the horror that I’ve seen to happen to any other Texan. It’s too much, and it’s happened yet again; as we all know, it happened up in Allen. People deserve to be secure, and they deserve to allow their children to be safe.”

Gutierrez urged Governor Abbott in a letter to remove what he calls the deadly buoys and razor wire from the Rio Grande River.

“What they’re not doing is they don’t formulate any kind of real immigration policy. They’re not a deterrence. I mean, the fact that they put this razor wire in the water is just completely cruel and inhumane. It’s, it’s not Texan, and it’s unAmerican quite frankly, it’s what other countries do to people when they torture them. You know, we deserve to be seen in a better light than that. And the fact is, there is no metric that he has given under Operation Lonestar that is shown to be an effective stoppage on immigration,” Gutierrez explained. “The real facts are over the last two months that the President reinstituted Title Eight, against every Republican objection and lawsuit that came about Title Eight, is a law enforcement protocol. Immigration crossings have cut down in half since the reimplementation of Title Eight. Because then immigrants can be tagged, they can be processed, and they can be deported. And a second reentry winds up in federal prison. That’s always been the law under Trump’s chaotic Title 42. You could come in, never tagged, never processed, go in and out without a problem. And really, and truly, that was the problem that we were facing, this whole notion that they were staying in Mexico. That wasn’t true. They were crossing through the river, as they always have.”

Gutierrez also urges officials to rethink the immigration policies in place.

“We’ve got to reformulate that visa broke all those visa programs. And we have to have a discussion about grading an outside department of labor within our US consulates abroad. For instance, if you’re a Colombian, you want to come to the United States. If you come to the to the border, you’re gonna be rejected. But you can go and apply for a job at the US Consulate. And you’ll get filled when that job opening comes in. But we have to rethink immigration policy 100%. The United States Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Association of Business, the hospitality industry, and the restaurant industry are all asking and demanding that we have a fix to this issue because they need workers. That’s just a simple reality. We can do this better,” Gutierrez expressed.

Another issue that is seen, not only on the border but across the United States, is human trafficking, something that Gutierrez said he is ready for a deeper discussion on.

“You can only do so much as a country, but we can certainly think about what we did in Colombia. Well, it said the DEA in the 80s into Colombia to fix the problems; we can do that in northern Mexico, and we can do that with the cartels that are dangerously affecting our communities along the border. But let’s be real: half of the AR 15s That ended up in Mexico come from the United States. And more than half of those come from Texas. And so we have to have a real discussion about that. These people that are taking advantage of marginalized people along the border, taking women and children and putting them through a process to try to get across sometimes. Right and, and mutilation and so on that you just discussed. It’s, it’s not right; obviously, we need to push back against them. But we can do it. We should have a discussion about that. I don’t want to hear Ted Cruz or anyone else saying, let’s send the DA after the cartels because they are hurting our Texas economy; they really truly are when you look at the gas that comes from the United States into Mexico and what they’re doing in that space. When you look at produce and what they’re doing to the produce that comes over here, and that the cost that’s associated with their infiltration of those industries, all of that bottom line gets pushed back to American consumers. Let’s have a real discussion about it,” Gutierrez shared.

He added that he wants to address issues by taking action and by focusing on the larger problems at hand, such as issues in health care and education.

“The last two months under Joe Biden, border crossings have been cut in half by the same Republicans that are talking about this crisis like Greg Abbott and others. They like to create chaos and foment chaos by saying that this is the problem that’s facing all of us. Well, let’s be clear, it’s a problem. But it’s a problem that we can fix. And it’s a problem we can solve. But under no circumstances are those immigrants responsible for our poor education outcomes, poor health care outcomes… our poor mobility problems in Texas. We have real issues that are facing us, including immigration, but we need to have serious people, people that aren’t going to talk about Barbie movies and Bud Light like Ted Cruz likes to do,” Gutierrez said. “We need to have serious people that want to get to work that have a proven track record of getting big things done. I’ve done that in Texas legislature. I created the National Center for Warrior Resiliency with Republican opposition and finally got that amendment through. I created the Farmer Suicide Prevention Act because farmers in the United States have the highest incidence of suicide in the nation, again with Republican opposition, and we were able to get it done. You know, we’ve got to be able to talk about the things that are truly hurting us and rural Texas and everywhere in between. But in order to do that, we’ve got to be able to bring serious people to the forefront, people that want to solve problems, people that want to bring back resources to our state.”