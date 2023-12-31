ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, CEO of myNILpay Brent Chapman discussed the concept of student-athletes being compensated for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Chapman also expressed his concerns regarding the recent proposal by NCAA President Charlie Baker to create a new tier of Division One sports and shed light on the evolving structure of monetizing NIL.

Chapman, a former chief information officer, has been the head of technology for three financial service companies. He revealed that the idea of establishing a platform where student-athletes could receive payment came to him while he went to a national football camp with his son.

“I have a 12-year-old son, and we are at a national football camp. And we were talking to some of the coaches, which are college kids, right, helping out helping out other kids and, and we were talking to them about their NIL experiences. And my son and I walked away from that conversation like this. This is not how it should be, right? There’s got to be a better way to do this. And I took that and really thought through how do you democratize NIL? How do you get everyone involved? How do you make it a level playing field for all student-athletes? Whether you’re D1 or D3 or rowing team or football,” Chapman shared.

NIL stands for name, image, and likeness, which refers to how college athletes are compensated. Chapman mentioned that it was a long journey to get to this point.

“When you hear numbers, like a $2 billion TV deal for some football games, you’re like, oh, maybe the guy should get more than that, than a t-shirt and some room and board. Right? It probably makes sense that the players are compensated. And so they did. It took a really, really long time. And it took litigation, really, to get to the point where they said, All right, we’ll give these athletes an opportunity to make some money,” Champman said.

NCAA President Charlie Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division One schools on December 5, proposing the creation of a new tier of Division One sports that would require schools to offer at least half of their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year through a trust fund. However, Chapman expressed some concerns regarding the implementation of this proposal.

“The way that he [Charlie Baker] laid this out in this letter, and there’s not much more detail beyond that, and he’s since kind of backtracked a little bit, saying it’s just an idea or trying to get Congress motivated to do something, right. And, but if you look at what he said, so they’re gonna take already pretty fragmented D1, D2, and D3, right, and say, now we’re gonna do a special D1 where you get to pay your athletes, right? And with limits like that, not all the schools are going to be able to participate in it, right? Again, it’s going to be the big schools and the big-name athletes that are going to get to participate,” Chapman said. “The other sort of thing that they that was left out, and that is, it’s a $1-for-dollar match with women’s athletes in sports as well. So if you choose to pay your quarterback $2 million, you also then have to somehow get $2 million for women’s sports. Right? So, I just don’t see how that works. Right? I don’t see how they generate the money for that or that they make that equal. They’ve really struggled with that to date. If you look at The statistics to date, 92% of collective and IO collective dollars go to male athletes. Now you’re telling me all of a sudden they’re going to do a 50/50 match. I think that that’s going to be really difficult for them to do, and they’ve got to come up with a better system that makes it fair and equal for all student-athletes.”

In July 2021, the Supreme Court allowed student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. However, not every player has been able to monetize their name.

“About two years ago, so July 21, they deregulated or made it legal for student-athletes to make money. So the idea was that think about, from a professional level, how do those guys make money outside of their contracts. They do shoe deals and TV ads and post on social media. And so the idea was sponsorship money would be now available to student-athletes, but what student-athletes or companies gonna want to invest in, right? Well, the high-profile players in the revenue sports. And so it became a very small percentage of athletes that really had the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness. So then what ended up happening is it ended up evolving into you have collectives and other groups that are getting money to student raising funds and getting money to student-athletes to help create other ways for them to be able to make money while playing at that school,” Chapman explained.

Chapman explained that although the concept is relatively new, it is becoming more structured over time.

“Right now, the NCAA has been pretty hands-off with, okay, go figure it out. And so when I say go figure it out, I mean, kind of the schools figure it out, the agents, the boosters and the donors and Congress. And so it’s been very open. Now it’s starting to get more structured, so Congress is starting to discuss it. The NCAA has talked about this proposal, right? But really, I still think the way the system is created as it really does, it’s more so for those high-profile athletes and non revenue sports. And that is why I created myNILpay, was to try to create an opportunity for all student-athletes to participate in an IO,” Chapman said.

He mentioned that myNILpay is similar to Venmo and complies with NCAA NIL rules through digital art.

“What we did is we’ve created this platform that has all 500,000 student-athletes preloaded so D1 to D3, every sport, every athlete. You find your favorite athlete, whichever school it is that you support, and you say, hey, I want to send them, so you pick, let’s say, a freshman volleyball player at Elbowing Christian University, right? You want to support Peyton Hall, you want to send her $50 or $20, just whatever; you see her make a great play. So you say here’s 20 bucks, it sends her an email to her .edu that says Bren sent you $20, or fan sent you 50 bucks. They go in, register, put in their checking account, and that’s it. They accept the funds,” Chapman said. “It’s like Venmo of NIL, it’s that simple. So what makes that legal is the NCAA requires an activation event or a quid pro quo? Well, the fan gets back a piece of digital art with, in this case, Payton’s digital signature on it. And that makes that a compliant and legal transaction for the university and for the NCAA.

Chapman suggested that a program like this could have been very useful in the case of Johnny Manziel, who was suspended in college for violating the rules of his eligibility agreement.

“They could have just paid them. They could have just gone in, picked Johnny Manziel, put in $10,000, and not had to do all the weird stuff that ended up getting him in a lot of trouble. Right. And I think that that is sort of where we’re headed. Now where I think my NFL pay benefits is not the Johnny Manziel I think it benefits the Payton Halls of the world, right? The volleyball players, the soccer players, the Olympic sport athletes, because now they have they’re not relying on a brand that wants to put them in a commercial or tweet about them. They now can go out and hustle and get their own brand and get their own sponsor, their own donors, get their own fans, go on their socials, build out their social, and get people to support them that way. It puts the power of NIL into their hands and gives everyone a fair opportunity to monetize their NIL.”

When creating myNILpay, he aimed to distribute the pie evenly between all athletes, not just the big names.

“The goal… well, there’s an opportunity here, right? In a marketplace where you have a new concept. And so the easy thing to do is say, hey, let’s take care of the big name, the quarterback, or whatever, right? The harder thing to do is to say, how do we get everyone involved? And right now, the pie is not been distributed very equally. And so I think it’s like myNILpay and other products that will follow. Certainly, that will give all student-athletes, men, women, big schools, small schools, Olympic sports, big sports, doesn’t matter, an opportunity to monetize their NIL.”