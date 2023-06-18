BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with Reverend Andrew Penns about Emancipation Day, also known as Juneteenth.

“It is very, very significant in several ways to know of the history and what transpired in 1865. But also in a personal way, it’s celebrated with me not so much in a big way,” Penns explained. “But I’ve had finished my tour my service, military service in the army, and was returning home to get back into my feet into civilian life.”

In June 1865, more than 250,000 African Americans were informed of their freedom by executive decree. Afterward, some had difficulties adjusting to a new life, including people from Abilene.

“Well, the gentleman that lived here in Abilene, his name was Green Combi, I think was last name, Green Combi and a little bit of his history is that he lived here and it was an adjustment for him to come out of slavery and to have a life of freedom,” Penns shared.

Throughout the Civil Rights movement, African Americans were not treated fairly. Despite this, Penns said that while growing up he and his family always celebrated this monumental day.

“It was never a discouragement not to celebrate. It was more of an encouragement to celebrate because of the significance of Texas, from Galveston after the emancipation was signed, and freedom was declared, The celebration began. And over the years, I can remember as a young, young child, as far as maybe back to about five, six years old, how we would celebrate my grandparents, my parents will come together and other relatives would come together, and we will celebrate and big day ever say rejoice. And time is the time to feast, to reflect and to enjoy, and also to appreciate what we had accomplished in life,” Penns recalled. “And like I say I was a young child there, but I could look back and see how my grandmother, I was able to be around both my grandmother’s and my grandfather’s and see what they had to accomplish, even though they were not directly in slavery, but at the end of slavery and start in their childhood, and to see how they had progressed and what they had accomplished. Mainly with very little education.”

Penns shared that he never saw Juneteenth in the sense of slavery, but as a celebration and expression.

“I did you as a young child, it was only later years later years after I reached my teen years and adult years as a young child, we didn’t think much about Juneteenth in a way of slavery, we thought more in a way of celebration. You know, we knew what the celebration was about. But that was not a loss of discussion. And the expression, I think, from my grandparents. From their perspective, they didn’t like to talk about slavery. You know, as I began to get involved with history, and began to speak with many elderly, that had lived a time of segregation, a time of remembering come in, at the tail end of slavery coming into integration. How hard, tough times work for them. I mean, not being able, even though here in Texas, it was now declared freedom, but there were still some hills that had to be climbed. That was still some objective that they had to persevere gas. And then there were some who were able to overcome,” Penns shared. “Even today, as I do history, as a pastor congregation, my ultimate objective, my ultimate goal is to teach those and to help those to become greater than myself, to excel to exceed my children or grandchildren to accede to become better than even father or mother has accomplished.”

Juneteenth is a celebration that many African Americans referred to as Freedom Day, because on June 19, 1865, that’s when African Americans were informed of their freedom by an executive decree from the United States. From 1865 to 1965, there was one thing with the civil rights movement, but now from 1965 to 2023, society has advanced but still has a ways to go according to Penns.

“To be real about it, there has been some significant advancements. But there’s also been some setbacks, when I really saw change began to take place, about 1985, 1986. Progress began to take place, blacks began to receive better jobs, also there was not as much discrimination for housing. The reason I speak but I served as the president of the branch NAACP branch here for 12 years and I was definitely involved with a loss of the process of discrimination against housing, discrimination against shops, and even myself, was a product of having to be discriminated because of urbanization that should have came to me that wasn’t given or given to another person. But it taken a unified front, from NAACP and Abilene to come together to start working. And speaking up and voicing our concern that more blacks would be hard in city government. More blacks would be hired in county government, and then also to recognize the holiday,” Penns explained.

He added that there is still discrimination today and he tackles this by prayer and communication.

“There are some resurfacing of discrimination today. And it’s done in a more hidden way, more discreet way. But there are still some levels. Yes, it’s changing a lot. But also, as a black pastor, I’m also finding that our races of people sometimes are more willing to go to the white church, when they have excel than to come to the black church, and feel at moments and I’ve talked to Hispanic pastors also, that they feel that moments where we’re not qualified enough, we have not received the education or know how to pasture themselves to have it vanish,” Penns said. “How do we get past? You just have to keep persevering. I’m a prayer. I’m a prayer warrior. And I know there might be some somatic things said about when you’re praying and still no results. But I still believe in prayer, and I do know, prayer, makes a difference and changes things. But it also takes conversation, getting to know people.”

For Penns, passing down history from generation to generation is very important.

“I’m now 74 years old, some regional level or now of an age and there might be others that are older, so well, they’re not ready for that. But I’m at a level of age where I can start sort of settling down to spend more time with my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren, and to be able to reflect and have the freedom to go and do what I like to do. I am woefully elated. When I see young blacks here in Abilene that are stepping up that have taken the mantle, and said, ‘We’re going to continue to move forward.’ But embrace along with other races of people who said we’re going to do this together. Now when we have all come together. No, I don’t think I’ll see it in our generation. I don’t think you’ll see it in your lifetime. I do believe at some point it will come, but I’m playing with my children. I have biracial grandchildren, I love them to death. They love their granddad to death. I love the my sons and all over make it up to my family, I have Hispanic and my family, I love them all. And if we would embrace that, if we would just come together and move forward together, then our nation, we could say we have a proud nation. And then those forefathers who persevered, such as Lincoln and others who made it possible. And especially in Galveston, Texas, when they signed that emancipation, to say Texas after the day Independence Day, Fourth of July, you’re now finally getting the news that you are free. Are we really free? That question was asked me the other day. Only will we know down the road if we all already free,” Penns expressed.