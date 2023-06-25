BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz spoke with Taylor County Sheriff candidate Shay Bailey about the upcoming election. Bailey has been in law enforcement for 32 years and announced his candidacy on June 5.

Bailey is an Abilene native and when he is not on the job, he spends his time with his wife, Erin, and their two teenage daughters.

“We spend most of our time chasing them around different sports events. It’s a pretty good different contrast, having been out on the streets all day and coming home and even into a house full of girls. But I wouldn’t I wouldn’t have it any other way. Your patience is tested in multiple different ways. Yes, yes, always,” Bailey shared.

Bailey said that his 32 years in law enforcement have given him a lot of experience, such as working on major crimes and the fentanyl crisis.

“I’ve been working in the trenches with officers and all the surrounding areas here, whether it’s federal local agencies, I’ve seen better and better everything you can imagine working major crimes in narcotics, in capacity. I brought all the experience with me, working sergeant over the warrants and in our Narcotics Division. It’s Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, I’m really proud of the work that comes out of that office, especially with drugs nowadays becoming more prevalent in our county,” Bailey explained. “You know, fentanyl is making a big, big stance at the mounts we’ve never seen before. And I’ve spent 20 years in narcotics almost and fentanyl is making a comeback that’s making it to the hands of our children. It’s heartbreaking to see that it truly is.”

Bailey currently serves as an investigator for the Taylor County District Attorney’s office. He shared that he has been able to work closely with victims and prosecutors, something that not all law enforcement officers get the opportunity to do.

“There’s only a few of us that do that. I get to work closely with… the difference now is I get to work closely with victims and prosecutors is something that not all enforcement officers get the experience and experience I feel they all should really do. To be able to see something go from start to finish in a courtroom because we can arrest everybody out on the streets for all the crimes that that whether it’s drugs, predators, or whatever it may be, we can arrest them all,” Bailey said. “But all the Justice plays out there in, in the, in the courtroom with the prosecutors, and, so I feel like I could bring all my experiences, being the investigator out on the streets and then bring it into the courtroom and using that to help these prosecutors get these guys prosecuted.”

Bailey shared that he has seen the fentanyl crisis skyrocket through his time.

“You know, back even two years ago, you hear about getting caught on the streets or something maybe laced with fentanyl. And now guys are getting fit in all appeals 500 at a time, 1000 At a time of 20 narcotics units all here. They’re working together every day and it’s great. That’s the only way we’re going to put a dent in. They’re all working and so they’re getting 500,000 at a time. You got people that bring it straight from Mexico straight to Abilene,” Bailey explained. “They’re going down and profit margin on it’s greater than anything we’ve ever seen before. You know you’re buying you can buy appeal for $20 on the street in Irvine and Mexico for $5. And they’re buying 1000, 1500 at a time and bringing it back to Abilene. And so they’re seeing an overwhelming amount taken off the streets right now more than ever, ever before.”

When it comes to pinpointing where fentanyl is coming from in regard to the Texas-Mexico border, Bailey said the fentanyl that is coming toward Abilene is traveling through the Del Rio area.

“And I don’t want to give it too much because these guys have been investigating this for years, even when I was still there. As some of these things started and in, they’re still going. But yes, it’s going to come up through the closest point to us, which would be Del Rio in that area, even out further west, even if it needs to be depending on who has when they need it,” Bailey shared. “The borders are just they’re flooded right now. And so, you know, it’s we’re just fighting that battle just for wires and fires in inland. It’s just a battle that we got a little different from what they’re having to fight on the border now.”

Currently, Ricky Bishop is the Taylor County Sherrif but has not announced his re-election campaign. Bailey said is elected, he will bring more transparency to the community.

“I believe the sheriff has responsibility, first and foremost, is keep the community safe. It’s also an administrative position. The sheriff has route oversight and operations for the office itself in that jail, you know, and if there’s a lack of oversight, then things seem to fall through the cracks, you know, and there’s when it comes to safety for the community, we can’t let anything fall through the cracks. You know, we’ve had, they’ve had a few in-custody deaths at the jail, and we’ve had one escape recently, you know, that there was no, there was no alert to the community from the sheriff. That’s anybody escaped from the jail, you know, and the guy ran all the way to the north side of Abilene ran through neighborhoods, and 230 in the afternoon on a Saturday,” Bailey said. “You know, and no matter if it doesn’t meet your political views, you still owe everything to the community, let them know that their safety was, was an issue there, whether it suits you politically or not, you still it’s still your duty to inform the citizens. And so, you know, transparency oversight shouldn’t ever be a question. You know, that’s something I’ll bring my experience streamlining operations and putting teams together so that we don’t let anything fall through the cracks.”

Sheriff Bishop has brought a lot of experience with investigating fires, but Bailey shared he brings something a little bit different to the table.

“I’ve been in the trenches. For the last 20 years, I’ve worked with all these guys, the ones that are out there in patrol now the ones that are Investigators now, in all agencies, whether it’s local, federal, and organizations as well, you know, that, that all we all get together and, and, and that’s what takes all of us to combat criminal activity period, no matter what it is, and to keep our community safe. I’ve made those, those friendships that where people call me no matter the hour of the day, I’m going to answer and they’ll do the same for me, if it’s a federal agency, or an organization here in town that’s going to help, we’re in this big country, really. I got everybody’s phone number in my phone and we’re not afraid to call one another,” Bailey shared.

He added that while working in the district attorney’s office as an investigator, he wishes those out in the field could see what each part of the justice system does to work better together.

“It’s something I don’t know if I said it while ago or not, it was something man, I wish all officers got to do to see working with those attorneys and working with the victims and get to see it get to see that that aspect of it all. And not everybody does there from the time it starts and finishes. So you kind of know what you need to do. And it affects how you write your report. And you have to be able to change the way we investigate, we have to change where we police because the times change and you have to adapt or you get left behind,” Bailey said.

Bailey added that he wants to try to achieve better retention in the workplace.

“You know, it’s hard for them to go out publicly and talk about their boss or they’re talking about morale without with fear of retaliation, you know, and so, and I understand that 100% you know, I was there in that position. 14 months ago, I was in that position where I feel like, you know, there’s a lot of good work, there’s a lot of good people they’re working and I feel like the morale and the lack of leadership over there. They’re miserable, and we got them leaving,” Bailey shared. “You know, those guys spend hours away from their families and put their lives on the line every day. You know, it’s necessary. It’s a necessity that we build a culture that supports professional and personal growth within themselves. And no matter if they’re, it’s their first day on the job or if it’s a decade old employee that’s been there 10 years, we can’t afford to lose those guys, they need to be well trained, they need to be well paid. And I understand that we need to keep those guys because they’re the one that guides our new deputies in you guys in the right direction there so we can keep somebody retained.”

When it comes to budget, pay comes to the forefront of some people’s minds. Bailey shared he plans to try to raise pay and benefits.

“It’s something you fight for every year, you know, whether it’s Sheriff now he fights for it. And I’m gonna fight for it. You know, every year, there’s the commissioners and the county judge, they most years, they give that 3% to 4% cost of living. And so you know, times are already caught up that way, we just need to get some of those bumped up. I feel like a lot of the new guys up there were competitive with the Department of Criminal Justice for starting out as a correctional officer, I think we’re competitive with them right now. A part of our benefits are probably even better, I feel,” Bailey explained. “It’s I think the guys in the middle those tenured guys that have been here ten years, you got a guy coming on today, that’s going to make the same as him real close. And so that’s a big issue. And so we need to separate that a little bit. Whether it’s a seven to ten-year employee, me, and ten-year to 13 employees, something we need to work with. And that’s something you know that I’m really just I’m willing to sit down and ready to sit down with the commissioners and county judge. And we all come together with some sort of solution where we can retain and keep these guys so they don’t go to the Metroplex and levers for double the money.”

Bailey shared his definition of what makes a great leader.

“I’m a true believer that the best leaders are the ones who have walked into the shoes that the people that are in charge I believe that the safety of the community matters, no matter whether your segment face or not. And I believe my family and your family both deserve a safe community to live in,” expressed Bailey.

The election will take place in March 2024. You can visit Bailey’s website to learn more about him and what he stands for.