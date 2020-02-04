Patrick Mahomes selling shirts featuring now-iconic tweet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KLBK) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is selling t-shirts with a nearly 7-year-old tweet on them.

But it isn’t any ordinary tweet on a shirt.

The tweet, posted three days after Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, saw new light after the quarterback himself was asked the iconic question “what are you going to do next?” and answered with the just-as iconic “I’m going to Disney World,” after winning Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes was a quarterback for Texas Tech University from 2014 until he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

The shirts, being sold from Mahomes’ official website PatrickMahomes.com, are $19.99 and can be found here.

