Big Hearts: Students deliver thank you letters to City of Abilene employees

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - Most of the things we receive in the mail are expected, like things we have ordered or bills to pay, but all City of Abilene employees recently received something different in the mail.

"Dear Officer Donna, Thank you for protecting our city," writes Abby, a student at the Abilene Independent School District.

"I have no idea how she got my name. For it to be specifically addressed to me. Of course, she refers to me as an officer and I'm not an officer, but her heart was in the right place," says Donna Whitlock, the Narcotics Unit Secretary at the Abilene Police Department.

A hand-written letter is not something you see quite as often these days.

Whitlock adds, "I came in one morning and this letter was on my desk."

Classes across the district covered all departments within the city.

Mrs. Allison Dunaway's class at Jackson Elementary wrote to employees at the APD.

Whitlock says, "It made my day. I love children. I have 7 grandchildren."

"The kids loved it. They were so giddy, the fact that they got to write Valentine's letter to these police officers," says Allison Dunaway, a 1st Grade Teacher at Jackson Elementary School

It was a project that delivered smiles to each recipient.

"Thank you for catching all the bad guys, you are the best. Sincerely, Abby. "

Letter writing is being encouraged by the City of Abilene, and there's even a prize up for grabs as part of the city's initiative called #AbiLove.

Citizens are being encouraged to send thank you letters to City of Abilene employees, then on March 4, the city will randomly draw a thank you note and its writer will win a prize package that includes a four-person pass to Adventure Cove, an $80 credit towards tickets to the Children's Art and Literacy Festival, tickets to the zoo, Frontier Texas, the NCCIL, and the Grace Museum.

So get out your pen and paper and send your letter to:

City Hall

555 Walnut Street,

Abilene, TX 79601

You will need to include your name and contact number on a second piece of paper.