A high demand for Chick-Fil-A causes traffic jams, but a solution may be on the horizon

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- If you have driven down South Clack St. onto Southwest Drive, you may have run into some traffic extending from the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru, but there may soon be a solution.

The Chick-Fil-A corporation has promoted the opportunity to build another Abilene location, to meet the high demand for chicken and alleviate traffic concerns.

We spoke with owner of the Southwest Drive franchise, Brian Lacroix, who said during lunch rush, the drive thru can serve roughly 500 cars.



“There’s a lot of chicken going through this restaurant,” said Lacroix. “Everybody loves the nuggets here.”



Lacroix said the restaurant uses “face to face” interaction to expedite the orders.

“So, if I can talk to you face to face we can answer questions better than through a speaker,” said Lacroix “[My employees] are able to add everything real time on an iPad it goes into the restaurant…If we’re not outside, it’s about a 40 car difference an hour.”

Mari Cockerell, the public information officer for the City of Abilene said she receives numerous reports through the “See Click Fix” iPhone App. Cockerell said a last resort for the Abilene Police Dept. would be to write citations. She and Lacroix say they are working together to resolve the problem within the next year.



“On our end, our city management and police have reached out to the LaCroixs that are owning that restaurant and found out about what the situation is, and that there’s more concerns about what hes’ able to do with corporate,” said Cockerell. “And so really what we’re trying to do is help where we can, help him remedy the situation as best possible. “