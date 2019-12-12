Abilene couple living with HIV for nearly 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- The conversation about HIV and AIDS has quieted since its initial world-wide scare in the 1980s. And while Big Country AIDS Resources said this auto-immune disease is more treatable, statistics show AIDS is still considered an epidemic.

Abilene couple Robert Ray and James Harmon married in the state of Washington in 2014, but the two have been together for nearly two decades. When they met, they realized they have a lot in common, including the fact that they are both HIV positive.

“They did all sorts of tests on me, you know,” said Ray. “And they,[the doctor] comes into the room and he says, ‘You have HVI. You may as well go home and die.'”

Both have faced major medical complications over the years. With the autoimmune disease, the two typically suffer more from ailments than those without the disease.

“There’s always the chance that we’re going to catch something that other people could just fight off,’ said Harmon.

Overall, James and Robert conclude their current medication regimens keep the disease manageable, but this hasn’t always been the case.

James Wagstaff of Big Country AIDS Resources said back in the 1990s, doctors were prescribing HIV and AIDS patients aggressive medications

at high dosages.

“There were people taking just horrendous amounts of pills that is simplified to one pill a day,” said Wagstaff.

Robert and James have lost numerous friends over the years to AIDS and HIV complications, including James’ first partner, who was diagnosed with a simple upper respiratory infection before his demise.

“I packed him in the car, called the doctor and said ‘I’m coming right now,’ said Harmon. “[We] got to his office. We walked in, the nurse literally jumped over the counter and so ‘Oh my god. Take him to the hospital now. He’s turning blue.’ He died five weeks later.'”

Wagstaff said in order for this autoimmune disease from spreading, sex education in Texas should be a priority.

“People are keeping their heads buried in the sand on this issue,” said Wags They’re not educating themselves, and they’re making poor decisions based on fear.”