Abilene martial arts sensei wins “Master of the Year”

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Sensei Kenneth Herfurth was recently awarded “Master of the Year” by the Legends of Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Herfurth has been practicing martial arts for roughly 42 years. He has earned multiple black belts in categories of karate and is an expert in an array of martial arts. His inspiration to practice the art began with his love of Bruce Lee’s “Way of the Dragon.”

“I realized, as I matured, karate is Karate-do,” said Herfurth. “It’s karate way. It’s a way of life, and so with me, and my Christian worldviews, I think they merge very well and keep me disciplined and focused. And, I’m always learning something new.”

His student Cody Dykes has been training with Herfurth for nearly 8 months. He said he is training with one of the best.

“If you are in the martial arts community, you would probably recognize Ken Herfurth,” said Dykes. “The only thing that’s probably missing is just being known for action films.”

Herfurth runs his own private dojo and works with only a handful of students to improve their craft. He said his work as an instructor is the most rewarding part of his career in martial arts.

“When other people see them, they are always impressed on how good my students are and how much time they actually put into the art, and I really have the best students in Abilene for sure, probably all of Texas.”

Dykes said what is most impressive about Herfurth is his balance between kindness and strength, characteristics of true martial artist.

“I’m honored to be associated with such a great instructor in Ken,” said Dykes. “He is not only a great instructor but a great human being.”