Abilene PD Cyber Crimes unit reflects on productive year

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Sergeant Jason Haak with the Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit said it was a busy year for his team. A lot of that success is thanks to the collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The DPS operations where we worked with them on online solicitation and made 13 arrest in two days. And I think we made an additional five or six throughout the next three of four days bringing people in that were still on the line,” he said.

They made headlines all year. Haak said the department’s focus for 2019 was to expand further into the online solicitation of minors.

“Because there’s a whole lot of offenders here in the local community that we can go after,” he said.

And they have been performing beyond their expectations.

“Just this year we’ve stepped off and found a human trafficking victim here in Abilene here recently,” he said.

Even though for the most part, cyber crime in Abilene has stayed the same, Haak said they’ve increased their production as they’ve run 32 search warrants and arrested 61 felony offenders.

“And this is the big number, we’ve identified 17 victims that without our investigations would not have been identified yet,” he said.

Police Chief Stan Standridge back in June said it’s not that Abilene has more cyber crime, it’s that more cyber crime is being uncovered.

“Some are going to ask, ‘Why is all of this occurring in Abilene? What is wrong with our city?’ My answer is two fold: First and foremost, we possess the willingness of a law enforcement community to say, ‘not here.’ Secondly, we possess the technology to make these types of investigations possible,” Haak says.

Sergeant Haak said they don’t see any signs of slowing down.

“We just want to people of Abilene to know that we are constantly on watch. We are constantly looking for those offenders out there looking for their children,” he said.