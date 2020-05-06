Cinco de Mayo parade in North Abilene brings smiles, waves and hope into the community

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)-Senior citizens across north Abilene awoke to honks, music and chants of victory. Abilene organization Cultural Local ABI designed a parade route in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, many waving flags in celebration of the holiday.

Joyce Sledge of Cultural Local Abi organized the event.

“Instead of having a big fiesta, a big party, let’s boost morale,” said Sledge.

The parade of roughly 15 cars greeted senior citizens, many of whom must stay indoors. Banners flew in the wind, and in window paint, many wrote ‘Si se puede!’ meaning ‘Yes we can!’Sledge said the spirit of that very day in 1862 resonates with people around the globe, especially now amid the pandemic.

“The Mexican army was outnumbered and the French army had a lot more people and it looked kind of bleak and we’re kind of in that same situation here right now even in the United States, especially our senior citizens in the community,” said Sledge. “They’re alone. They’re by themselves.