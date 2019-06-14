Coleman Cooking Crew stewing up a good time for the rodeo

COLEMAN, Texas (KRBC) – While its quiet in the arena and the rodeo hasn’t started, the kitchen is a different story. A group of 12 men they call the cooking crew starts a week ahead of the rodeo to get all the food ready.

“After this we don’t want to see each other for a while. No we do, like I say we are all friends,” Dale Greaves, apart of “The Cooking Crew.”

They feed around two thousand people all weekend from the sides to the main course, all freshly made.

“As long as they’ll eat it, it’s fun. We haven’t killed anybody yet, that I know of,” said Greaves.

Most of the guys have been there for years. The decades of fun never changing who they are, only how close they have become.

“We can tell the same stories all the time because we can’t remember what we told them and they can’t remember what they heard,” said Skip Casey, Coleman Rodeo Association.

They do remember a time where it wasn’t this easy, getting the new air conditioned faculty in 2005.

“We used a funeral home tent when it got too hot. Everything was outside,” said Greaves.

They have a wall of fame hung proudly for some of the crew that can’t be with them.

“It should have been for those that pasted away. I guess they are trying speed us up or something, to get rid of,” said Greaves.

