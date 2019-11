Sweetwater FD

Sweetwater FD

NOLAN COUNTY, TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)-Three people were killed after an accident involving multiple vehicles Sunday evening.

The accident happened Highway 153 near Turkey Ranch in Nolan County just south of Sweetwater. Officials said two sedans hit head-on, killing two men and one woman. One person did survive and was flown by helicopter from the scene.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday crews were still cleaning the road.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as new information is released.