Laundryluv opens reading centers for families

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Laundryluv has opened up reading centers for families to come and together.

She’s only ten years old, but she’s already written a book to save endangered animals.

Kate Williams is inspiring the next generation of readers at the launch of a new campaign at Laundryluv.

“Yea I think its special at any age for someone to demonstrate the right way to live their life, to set an example,” said co-founder of Laundryluv Schuyler Williamson.

He said he has aimed at making reading available and engaging in everyday places.

“The more you’re around something, the more likely it is you will bring it in as part of your life. We’ve got to have reading and writing beyond just at school time,” he said.

So why not in a laundry mat?

“Why not a laundry mat. We built this store from the ground up with the idea in mind that education was going be a part of our value proposition,” he said.

The space offers everything kids need to get a jump start on early reading.

“Not only do that have activities that can help entertain themselves while their parents are washing the clothes,” he said. “But there lots of coloring, writing, there’s lots of reading material in the area.”

With a partnership with ACU and the Clinton Foundation, they’ll even have a dedicated story time.

“So, on a weekly basis starting January 18, student leaders from ACU are going to come to the store at 3pm on every Saturday and Sunday and read to our kids in the store,” he said.

It’s never too early or late to get a head start on reading. Because if 10-year-old Kate Williams can write a book, then so can the kids of Abilene.

“Why not, why not, I think that when the parents encourage this type of behavior from their kids, they have so much confidence to go out and do bold things,” he said. “And kids have confidence, they can change the world just as fast as adults can.”