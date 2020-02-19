Re-capping “Community Helpers Day” at Long Early Learning Center

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Long Early Learning Center hosted its annual “Community Helpers Day” by inviting transportation engineers, police officers, EMTs, firefighters and tow truck drivers to its campus.

Students learn the ins and outs of Abilene’s “helpers”. Each community group presented the tools and duties to students in a rotation. Landon Wolfe is a lieutenant for the Abilene Fire Department.

“Of course they love seeing the fire engine and everything, but we like to show them the hoses, and the tools and everything,” said Wolfe. “They’re always really interested in that kind of thing.”

Wolfe added that the fire department does similar events to create community relationships.

“It’s always good for them to understand that when we come to their house, we’re their friend, and we’re there to help them.”

Seasoned teacher Lyn Garrison pointed out the importance of early community engagement for these students.

“The children see the firetrucks and the police cars and the ambulances in their daily lives, and a lot of time those sirens are scary,” said Garrison. “And, so it’s so wonderful for the community helpers to come and volunteer their time to come here to our school, and meet the children and talk to them when you need someone.”