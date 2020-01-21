Sitting down with Taylor County Precinct 3 candidates

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — The precinct 3 election for the Taylor County Commissioners court is another matchup pitting incumbent against newcomer as Commissioner Brad Birchum runs for his second term against businessman Jeff Dressen.

“The difference is just the on the job experience–my experience in Taylor County for nearly 35 years and the three years experience on this job, the relationships that I have,” said Birchum.

“I deal with budgets all the time and going through them and understanding them and being able to present them to responsible for that budget, so it’s not a fresh set of eyes looking at it,” said Dressen.

One chronic issue within the county is the future of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC). Dressen and Birchum commented on the recent analysis presented by an engineering firm to the court that claims the LEC is in good condition.

“I spoke with Sheriff Bishop about his remaining in the Law Enforcement Center for a period of time, but there will be expansion I believe in the sheriff’s office to grow his office and what he needs for personnel,” said Birchum.”

“Yes, [the law enforcement center] can be fixed, but let’s see what’s the life of that building?” said Dressen. “Past just fixing it, is that life continuously for a very long ways, well then absolutely. But it may be in the future to where we do need an enforcement center.”

An issue that is more prevalent to the candidates’ particular jurisdiction is the rapid growth in population outside of city limits. For the past few years the county has approved numerous subdivisions to be built in the area.

“Wylie and Jim Ned are the fastest growing districts–Wylie at 1 Jim Ned at 2 within several counties, so the growth out there is what really needs to be taken care of and make sure that everything is done correctly,” said Dressen.

“Between precinct 3 and precinct 4 we have hundreds of new homes,” said Birchum. “That’s going to require more law enforcement. That’s a priority of mine as law enforcement, fire protection and ambulance service.”