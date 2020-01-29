Six Brothers Brewery to host a fundraiser for those affected by the Australian bush fires

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-A local brewery is hoping to provide relief for those affected by the Australian bush fires by hosting a fundraiser on Saturday Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Three of the Regan brothers from Six Brothers Brewery in Abilene have reached out to the other side of the world, discovering the similarly named “Two Brothers Brewery” owned by Andrew and Dave of Melbourne Australia.

“Looking at a map of Australia super-imposed over America and then outlining where all of the fires are, and then outlining where all the fires are and it’s like, ‘Oh. That’s like a third of America burning,'” said Austin Regan.

“They don’t have six brothers, but they’re trying *laughs*,” said Blaise Regan.

They quickly realized they have more in common than a name.

“The climate there is very similar to West Texas,” said Blaise. “And, so with their fires and we have wild fires here…Part of my property burned about 2 years ago, about 30 acres north of town.”

So together the beer-loving brothers concocted an idea, a trans-continental brew, benefitting the firefighters battling the blaze.

“…Make an Australian beer with Australian ingredients and you donate the proceeds,” said Blaise.

The recipe-transmitted back and forth from both countries is now being brewed the donor who gives the most money will become the namesake of the pale ale.

“We are tapping [the beer] this week for the first time,” said Blaise .”We’re going to have the first keg on tap and the proceeds will go to the volunteer firefighters in Victoria Australia.”

Now Graeme, Blaise and Austin gear up for a fundraiser to provide relief in the grief-stricken country that has continued to burn.

“It really hit home how massive the scope was down in Australia just of how much is burning, and so we wanted to something for them here,” said Blaise.