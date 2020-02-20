The Regional Victims Crisis Center to create “Community Coalition”

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-The Regional Victims Crisis Center is looking to form a “Community Coalition” through a $400,000 grant awarded by the attorney general’s office.

At the RVCC, employees are well aware that Abilene faces a presence of violent crime and sexual assaults. For many years, the non-profit organization has conducted educational programs in Abilene ISD schools to teach children about signs of violence. Chasity Williams is the primary prevention and outreach director.

“So, we’ve done a lot of work with youth individually and in classroom settings, just educating them on how to keep themselves safe,” said Williams.

But, as Williams puts it, for many people in Abilene, the presence of such gruesome acts is a hard pill to swallow.

“People, especially when there’s like a new, fresh news story, the first [reaction] is like shock and awe like, ‘Oh my gosh. There’s no way this happened here,'” said Williams.

Through the coalition, a collection of members from the community will meet to learn about the ongoings of violence and sex crimes that affect Abilene. The non-profit will soon conduct its first meeting to gather input on these issues, inviting everyone from Abilene to attend.

The RVCC has conducted focus groups with Abilene teens to get their insight on violent crimes. One major reason for their knowledge in this area is social media.

“They are over-exposed on social media, and I think that they are really seeing the effects of not un-plugging ever,” Williams said. “Whether you know it or not, they’re walking around and they’re hyper-vigilant about their safety. They’re looking at things that when we were growing up that we were never worried about. They’re scared to walk down the street. They’re scared to go to school. They’re scared to do the things that we did without thinking.”

She added that these teens also have little to do on the weekend, leading to some to get into trouble and many stay plugged into their phones. But, the risks for these violent crimes are not limited to young people. Williams said the goal of this grant is to reduce and eliminate the risks of violence everywhere.

“I would really encourage anyone that has any interaction with people within your business, within your personal life to come down and at least just voice your opinion and hear what’s going on in your community,” said Williams. “And then, slowly but surely, we can start looking at what’s causing this victimization.”