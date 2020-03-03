$6 million in liquid meth seized at South Texas border crossings

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Three separate border seizures yielded nearly $6 million worth of liquid methamphetamine and over $200,000 in undeclared cash at South Texas ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

On Feb. 23, border officers at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, discovered 171 pounds of liquid meth worth $3.4 million inside the gas tank of an SUV driven by a 36-year-old man from Reynosa, Mexico.

At the same border crossing the previous day, a drug-sniffing dog alerted CBP officers to a Volkswagen Touareg driven by a 20-year-old man from Guadalupe, Mexico. Officers conducted a secondary inspection and discovered 119 pounds of liquid meth valued at $2.4 million.

On Feb. 22, border officers conducting outbound inspections at the Anzalduas International Bridge — about 5 miles away in McAllen — stopped a 23-year-old from Guadalajara in Kia Forte that was headed into Mexico. Officers discovered 18 bundles of cash totaling $214,000.

CBP seized the narcotics, currency and vehicles, while the three men were turned over to the custody of HSI agents.

Latest Posts: