Abbott seeks disaster declaration for Hidalgo County after Hurricane Hanna

A man assesses damages as he returns to his home, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Weslaco,Texas. Ramos’s was flooded by Hurricane Hanna as it passed through the area dropping heavy rains which caused flooding. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to have Hidalgo County declared as a disaster area in response to the impact of Hurricane Hanna.

In a letter to the United States Small Business Administration, Abbott said the July hurricane affected many homes and businesses, which created an economic emergency for the residents of the South Texas county.

The letter asks for the SBA to make long-term, low-interest physical disaster home and business loans, and economic injury disaster loans available to those who qualify in Hidalgo County.

“The State of Texas is working alongside communities in Hidalgo County to ensure they have the resources they need to rebuild,” Abbott said. “I ask that the SBA quickly grant this request so that Texans in Hidalgo County can continue in their recovery efforts.”

Latest Posts: