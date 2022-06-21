ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Amidst the turmoil surrounding illegal immigration along the Texas Mexico border, TX-11 Representative August Pfluger has joined TX-04 Representative Pat Fallon in introducing a bill to reimburse the State of Texas for the costs of Operation Lone Star.

Known as the Lone Star Reimbursement Act, the bill was crafted to reimburse the State of Texas in the amount of $1,434,094,366 for costs incurred in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“President Biden’s Administration refuses to enforce federal law and secure the border,” said Pfluger. “Their failures on the southern border are forcing Texas taxpayers and law enforcement officials to quell the influx of illegal migration across our border.”

According to the findings of the bill during the fiscal year 2022, the Texas Military Department has reported 48,900 migrants attempting to cross the Texas Mexico Border. The Texas Military Department has apprehended a referred over 134,000 migrants to law enforcement while turning back and denying the crossing of 16,700 migrants into Texas.

“I am proud to join Rep. Pat Fallon and other Texans in this plan to send the bill for the border crisis where it belongs: the President’s desk,” said Plufger.