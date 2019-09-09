Brownsville border officers seize more than $784K in cocaine and meth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry over the Labor Day holiday intercepted cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate seizures that have a combined estimated street value of $784,576.

“Our officers’ diligence and keen observation skills were important factors in these seizures. Their thoroughness allowed them to intercept these dangerous drugs and keep them from entering our country,” Port Director Tater Ortiz, of the Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a statement. “I congratulate our officers for the outstanding job they do day in and day out.”

The first seizure took place when CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old man from Matamoros, Mexico, driving a white 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer Aug. 28 at the Los Indios International Bridge. The driver was referred to a secondary inspection, and with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers discovered 37 packages hidden within the semi. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 83.34 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $642,600.

The second seizure took place on Aug. 30 at Veterans International Bridge. CBP officers referred a 41-year-old man from Brownsville, Texas, to a secondary inspection. Border officers discovered 120 packages containing a total of 7.09 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the man’s Chevrolet Tahoe. The drugs had an estimated street value of $141,976, officials said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers, and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.