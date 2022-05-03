BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 70,000 pills inside his vehicle.

On May 1, a 33-year-old man from Magnolia, Texas was attempting to enter the United States at the Los Indios International Bridge, according to a release from CBP.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection with the use of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system.

Officers then discovered that there were pills hidden inside the vehicle. In total, 71,590 prescription pills were discovered, including 58,038 Xanax pills, according to the release.

“This seizure of undeclared prescription medication was composed of sedatives and other medications that are classified as controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration,” said Tater Ortiz, Port Director of Brownsville Port of Entry in the release.

The medication and vehicle were seized and the man was arrested and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.