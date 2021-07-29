Rep. Pfluger’s bill to seal tunnels between U.S. and Mexico advanced by House Committee on Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On July 28, 2021, the House Committee on Homeland Security advanced District 11 Congressman August Pfluger’s bill to seal illegal tunnels between Mexico to the United States.

“This bill will thwart drug cartels and human traffickers who utilize the more than 230 tunnels currently in existence to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and cash back and forth on the border,” Pfluger said.

The bill is called the DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act (H.R. 4209). Pfluger says this bill aims to help secure the southern border by developing a plan and providing funding. Pfluger says the funding will help with resources, training, and technology.

Pfluger notes that he and other legislators have learned from Israel where tunnels are dug from the Lebanon side of their border. He says though much has been learned from Israel, the U.S. needs to have a better plan and that is a key component to the bill he introduced.

“This helps the entire U.S.” Pfluger said.

States where tunnels have also been found include California, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Pfluger says he has already gotten positive feedback from both Border Patrol Agents and citizens who live along the southern border. He also expects to receive bipartisan support for this bill.

“I am thrilled that my bill to seal cross-border tunnels has advanced through the markup process in committee. We cannot secure our border if we continue to allow drugs, narcotics, weapons, and to be smuggled unabated back and forth underground and right under our noses. We must seal these tunnels and defend American communities,” Pfluger said.