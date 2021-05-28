Repairs continue on levee damaged by border wall construction, report says

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO)—Repairs to three levee breaches have been completed, according to a status report released by county officials Friday morning.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal, and a representative from U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brigadier General Christopher G. Beck. General Beck is the Commander and Division Engineer of the Southwestern Division (SWD), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday.

County officials said Beck gave an update on the repairs being performed to the levee and reviewed an emergency plan ahead of hurricane season.

Courtesy pictures of meeting with General Beck

The report mentions all remaining repairs will be completed by June 1, 2021.

“I am grateful for the quick response we received from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers regarding this issue,” said Villarreal in a statement. “Yesterday’s meeting with General Beck left us with a sigh of relief as Hidalgo County residents can now rest assured that we prepared for this upcoming hurricane season.”

“The repairs to our levees are crucial in keeping our residents and their homes safe, especially as Hurricane Season begins next week,” said Cortez. “Our meeting with General Beck alleviated our concerns regarding a possible breach. We know the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are ready to assist us if our area is hit with severe weather and our levees are damaged.

Cuellar and Cortez decided to tour the border levees at the beggining of the month.

According to Border Report, they saw at least two construction crews busy at work fixing the four giant gaps that were made when the Trump administration ordered the border wall to cut through this region.

In April, Cortez said he would take matters into his own hands and fix the levee breaches with or without approval from the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security then agreed to begin fixing the breaches in the levees in Hidalgo County.