Texas Land Commissioner says permanent border wall coming to Texas Border

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Land Commissioner and state Attorney General candidate George P. Bush said a permanent border wall is coming to the Texas Border.

“Your viewers are one of the first to hear, a permanent border wall will be coming to the Texas border,” Bush told The Donlon Report.

He said that there will be a larger announcement coming in the days ahead. Private donations for a Texas border wall grew to $54 million as of October and Governor Abbott recently signed a $1.8 billion bill allotting extra state funding to border security initiatives.