1 house destroyed, 2 others burned in fire at Breckenridge lake

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One house was destroyed and two others were burned during a fire at Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the call around 9:15 p.m. and found one house fully involved while the other two were starting to catch fire.

The fire was put out at all three houses and everyone was able to escape without injury.

Occupants of the home destroyed have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Salvation Army, Red Cross, and other organizations.

A total of 11,000 gallons of water from 9 different vehicles was used to fight this fire.

The Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

