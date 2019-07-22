Breckenridge High School teacher dies unexpectedly

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge high school teacher has died unexpectedly.

Friday, Van Edward Robbins died at the age of 52.

Mr. Robbins taught Construction Trades, such as woodworking, at Breckenridge High School this past year. He previously taught classes at TSTC Sweetwater, TSTC Breckenridge, and VISTA College in Lubbock.

Mr. Robbins, survived by his mother, father, step-mother, and extended family, is remembered as a fun-loving soul who was always dancing and listening to music. He also loved Christmas and was an amazing craftsman and cook.

“A celebration of Van’s life will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, July 23rd at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Jack Morehart officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 7pm, Monday, July 22nd at Morehart Mortuary,” an obituary reveals.

Breckenridge ISD is saddened to hear of Mr. Robbins’ passing and says he will be missed this upcoming school year.