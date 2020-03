The Breckenridge Buckaroos made their announcement for the new head football coach this morning.

Casey Pearce is the guy who will man the Buckaroos for the upcoming season.

Pearce is a former Buckaroo defensive coordinator and was a player for the program from 1989 to 1993.

He returns to Breckenridge from Longview where he was the defensive coordinator since 2006 leading the Lobos to a 2018 state title as well.

Pearce replaces Casey Hubble who is leaving after six seasons with the team.