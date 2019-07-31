Home burns down under suspicious circumstances in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in Breckenridge has burned down under suspicious circumstances.

The home on the 900 block Breckenridge Avenue caught fire around 11:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from 3 windows and the front door.

No word on injuries and it appears the home is a total loss.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, so they have called in a state team to determine what happened.

