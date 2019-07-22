Morning fire handled by firefighters in Breckenridge

Breckenridge, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge Fire Department was disrupted by a fire Monday morning.



At 3:12 am firefighters attended to a reported structure fire.



When the firefighters arrived they found that a separate garage was fully involved with the fire.



The Breckenridge Fire Department kept the situation under control, as no injuries were reported.



BFD used 3 trucks and 4 firefighters to control the fire. Hubbard Creek VFD later supplied 2 trucks and 4 firefighters to assist with final extinguishment.



A Sacred Cross Ambulance was placed on the scene in case anyone needed medical assistance.

