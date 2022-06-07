STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wife of a Breckenridge coach has been reported missing in Oklahoma City.

Bonnie Lucas, 54, was last seen at the Econo Lodge on the 8200 block of W. I-40 Service Road in Oklahoma City the afternoon of June 6.

Lucas has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands about five feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB and KRBC they are investigating Lucas’ disappearance as a missing person case, and they had the Oklahoma City Police Department check an address where she may have been located, but she was never found.

Lucas’ husband, Brent Lucas, is a multisport coach at Breckenridge ISD. He said he is too distraught to give much comment but did say he misses Bonnie and that she’s the love of his life.

Anyone with information on Lucas’ possible whereabout is asked to contact (817)899-7722.