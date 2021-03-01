Space heater and heat lamp fires destroy buildings, kill pets in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge Fire Department is warning citizens about fires started by space heaters and heating lamps after responding to three within the last 24 hours.

A social media post says two storage buildings and one house were destroyed and two pets were killed as a result of these fires late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

“Please use great precaution when using gas or electric space heaters, and heat lamps or bulbs,” the social media post warns.

Red Cross and the Salvation Army are currently assisting the residents affected by these fires.