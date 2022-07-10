The Breckenridge Fire Department reports lightning likely started a grass fire Saturday.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge Fire Department says lightning likely caused a grass fire Saturday.

Around 5:00 p.m., the fire ignited south of the Breckenridge Country Club off FM 2231 and FM 3418, burning approximately 50 acres of thick vegetation.

Investigators believe lightning in the area caused the fire. No injuries were reported and no structures were involved.

Hubbard Creek Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Caddo Fire Department, and Deubler Dozer Service all provided assistance in fighting the fire.

No further information has been released.