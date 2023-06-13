A kayaker has been found dead at Hubbard Creek Reservoir (Stephens County Sheriff’s Office)

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A kayaker was found deceased at Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge Tuesday morning.

The kayaker, who the Breckenridge Texan has identified as local Dakota Boulevard, was found in the water around 7:45 a.m., according to the Texas Game Wardens.

Search efforts began at Hubbard Creek Reservoir around 8:00 p.m. Sunday after Boulevard and his wife encountered a storm while kayaking the lake. His wife was able to swim to shore after both their kayaks capsized.

Game Wardens, Texas Rangers, and other Stephens County officials all assisted in the search.

No further information has been released.